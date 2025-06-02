  • Monday, 2nd June, 2025

Oceanwave Group Boosts LGAN Southern Zone Golf with N25m

*Pro Okoro Named Brand Ambassador

The Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN) Southern Zone Golf Tournament, slated for Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS), Edo State has been boosted with the sum of N25m by the management of Oceanwave Group.

This sponsorship package is part of the Oceanwave group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) aiming at developing the game of golf in Nigeria.

Also, Pro Chukwudi Okoro of Benin Club Golf Section has been named as the golf ambassador in a sponsorship deal with Oceanwave group and will henceforth be wearing the Oceanwave group logo at all competitions.

This laudable gesture being the first of its kind in the country will boost awareness and will equally encourage other companies to improve on their CSR to the society.

However, the philanthropic gesture by the Chairman of Oceanwave Group, Mr Peter Omoh Dunia, has been seen by many as a breakthrough for the game and it will help the Nigeria professionals to compete favorably with their counterparts across the world. 

Meanwhile, the LGAN tournament which is part of International Women’s Golf Day celebration has teed-off on May 28th while the main event is billed for June 3rd, 2025.

