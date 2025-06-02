Nigeria Re-launches National Talent Export Programme to Unlock $1trn Global Outsourcing Market

Emma Okonji

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, at the weekend in Lagos, re-launched the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP), an initiative led by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole.

The programme is designed to tap into the $1 trillion global outsourcing industry by positioning Nigeria’s youth as a world-class talent pool for digital and professional services.

Speaking at the launch, the minister said: “What we celebrate today is not merely the launch of a program; it represents the continuation of a vision to position Nigeria as a global leader in the future of work and services. With digital transformation firmly embedded in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic vision, Nigeria is enhancing the infrastructure, systems, and policy tools necessary for an inclusive and innovation-driven future.”

In alignment with President Tinubu’s 8-point agenda, NATEP is designed to empower Nigeria’s youth, harness global service export opportunities, and drive inclusive economic transformation.

NATEP represents a strategic move to diversify Nigeria’s economy, boost foreign exchange earnings, and create sustainable employment.

As part of this re-launch, Mrs. Teju Abisoye has been appointed as the National Coordinator of NATEP

Speaking at the re-launch, Abisoye said: “Our mandate at NATEP is to position Nigeria as Africa’s peerless global talent hub by building an enabling ecosystem through policy, platforms, promotion, and partnerships. We would actualise this critical national objective by upskilling and enabling Nigeria’s teeming young human capital to take advantage of the $1 trillion global service trade, with soaring demand for digital services, outsourcing, and remote work. This is one of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s strategic interventions to tackle youth unemployment head-on, generate vital foreign exchange, and diversify our economy through service sector expansion.”

To mark the renewed direction, the minister led a high-level delegation on an official visit to Alaro City, home to Itana, Nigeria’s first Digital Special Economic Zone, at the weekend in Lagos. The minister also leveraged the visit to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening public-private sector collaboration and showcasing the infrastructure and innovation ecosystem that will support the programme’s success.