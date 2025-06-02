Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Saraki, NFF Grieve over Deaths of 22 Kano Athletes

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) yesterday expressed condolences to the families of the Kano State athletes, the state government, and the sports community in Kano State and Nigeria over the sad death of the state’s 20 athletes.

The affected deceased were returning from Ogun State where they participated in the just concluded 22nd National Sports Festival.

A statement issued in Ilorin by the Chairman of the NGF who also ldoubles as the Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of several Kano athletes in an auto crash on Saturday.

The statement said, “The accident occurred as the state contingents were returning from the recently concluded National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the athletes, the state government, and the sports community in Kano State and Nigeria.

“We ask Allah to repose the souls of the athletes and give succour to their families at this difficult moment”.

Also, a former Governor of Kwara State, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has described the death of the Kano athletes as a national loss.

A statement issued by Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, Local Press Officer, to Dr. Saraki, a former Senate President in Ilorin on Saturday, sympathised with the government of Kano State, the Kano community and the people of the country over the incident.

He therefore prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the families of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Similarly, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) expressed grave sorrow and grief over the death on Saturday of 22 Kano State athletes.

“The Nigeria Football Federation and the entire Nigeria football family are in a period of mourning over the demise of these athletes in such tragic circumstances. We mourn deeply with the Kano State Government and all the good and great people of Kano State, on this sad incident” President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau (MON) said on Sunday.

The athletes died 50 kilometres to the city of Kano when their vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a river.

“Our hearts are with their families, friends, loved ones and associates. We pray that the Almighty Allah will grant them eternal rest, and also comfort those they have left behind, as well as the Kano State Government and the people of Kano State in general.”