NGO To Tinubu: Improve On Pension, Workers Welfare Policies, Food Security, Others

– Rates president on key development indicators

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The United Nations recognized non-governmental organization, Civil Society Organizations on Community Advancement and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative (CSCHEI) has assessed President Bola Tinubu’s performance since he assumed office two years ago.

CSCHEI noted that the government at the centre has done well in some thematic areas but it advised that there is need for an improvement in some areas such as pension, workers welfare policies, food security among others.

The group’s Director General, Kunle Yusuff, who released the performance chart on Sunday, noted that the areas of assessment covered sectors, like Food Security and Agriculture, Education, Healthcare, Social Welfare, Economic Empowerment, Security, Climate Action, Urban and Housing, and Pension Policy and Workers Welfare.

In assessing Tinubu on education delivery, the group gave him 7/10 hinging it on the Student Loans Act 2024 and establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund in Alignment with SDG 4 (Quality Education).

Yusuff noted that there’s improvement in certain areas of education enrollment from 2022 to 2024, adding that pre-primary enrollment increased from 75.8 percent in 2022 to 77.4 percent in 2024 for children aged three to five years. Four-year-old, enrollment rose from 82 percent in 2022 to 83.3 percent in 2024.

CSCHEI noted that elementary education (six to14 years) enrollment rates remained above 95 percent for nearly two decades, with a slight increase in private school enrollment while for reading and arithmetic skills improvements was noted in government schools for children in elementary grades (Std I-VIII) since 2022.

For digital literacy, 62 percent of children aged 6-14 knew how to block or report a profile, and 55.2 percent knew how to make a profile private.

The assessment however, observed that there’s a decline in government school enrollment from 72.9 percent in 2022 to 66.8 percent in 2024. Just as the proportion of girls not enrolled increased slightly from 7.9 percent in 2022 to 8.1 percent in 2024.

On healthcare, CSCHEI gave Tinubu’s government 6.8/10, hinging it on priority given to primary health centers and approval of funds for establishing oncology centers which aligned with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

On social welfare, it gave 6/10 saying the administration’s welfare schemes, including N25,000 monthly cash transfers to vulnerable households counted.

According to CSCHEI, “Health Insurance Coverage: approximately 19.1 million Nigerians had health insurance coverage by December 2024, an increase from 16.8 million in 2023.

“Modern Contraceptive Use: The use of modern contraceptives among married women aged 15-49 rose from 12% in 2018 to 15% in 2023/2024 while the National Health Sector Renewal Initiative (NHSRII) was launched to revitalize the healthcare system, improve healthcare services, and leverage private-sector partnerships.

“Initiatives like the Adopt-A-Healthcare Facility Programme (ADHFP) aim to establish at least one global-standard Primary Healthcare (PHC) in each of the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) all counted to arrive at a score”.

On security management, CSCHEI gave the President 6/10 insisting that there was significant investments in modernizing and equipping security forces.

The report claimed that there was a decrease in death toll especially as fatalities due to insecurity decreased to 805 deaths in the first six weeks of 2025, compared to 1,525 recorded in the same period of 2021.

The CSO said law enforcement agencies successfully neutralized notorious bandits like Halilu Sububu and Boderi Isyaku, indicating progress in combating banditry, while the Nigerian Air Force executed over 1,000 missions, significantly impacting criminal operations and showcasing the military’s efforts to tackle insecurity.

Yusuff further stated, “the Nigeria Police National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) made significant strides in combating cybercrime, recovering stolen assets and prosecuting over 750 suspects.

“Nigeria has strengthened regional cooperation through the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), involving five countries in the Lake Chad Basin, with joint border patrol units operating along 80% of Nigeria’s northern borders. Police reform initiatives have trained 15,000 officers in community policing techniques, enhancing investigation capabilities with new forensic laboratories.

“Just as Nigeria intensified security relations with countries like India, particularly through joint efforts on maritime security and counterterrorism operations”.

On youth development, Tinubu got 8/10 as the group observed a number of youth empowerment initiatives, such as Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA) for skill acquisition and economic empowerment. Entrepreneurship and Job Creation, Presidential Initiative for Youth Enterprise Clusters and Skill-Up Artisans Programme (SUPA).

Others were self-employment rating 6.8/10 because the government ensured the training of five million Nigerians annually with artisanal skills to reduce poverty.

Beyond the rating, CSCHEI listed areas for improvement to include pension policy and workers welfare which is lacking insufficient data and transparency.

The NGO also suggested improvements on human right development, freedom of expression and assembly and access to Justice. While the Presidential Committee on Food should be reviewed to regularize food prices, supervising food processes, and coordinating food supply chain.