LG Increases Doctors’ Salaries to N800,000 in Lagos

Segun James

In a bold move reaffirming his administration’s commitment to quality healthcare, the Chairman of Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, Hon. Fuad Atanda-Lawal, has approved a second upward review of doctors’ salaries, raising them to N800,000 monthly, effective June 2025.

This latest increment represents a 100 per cent increase from the existing N400,000, and a 300 per cent total increase since February 2024, when the doctors’ salaries were first reviewed from N200,000 to N400,000.

According to a statement released by the council, the decision reflects both an appreciation of the indispensable role healthcare workers play and a strategic step towards retaining medical talent in the local system amid growing emigration pressures.

The chairman said: “Our administration is not only reconstructing the Senator Oluremi Tinubu Primary Healthcare Centre—we’re rebuilding the very foundation of healthcare delivery in Ikoyi-Obalende. By increasing our doctors’ salaries again, we are reinforcing our belief that a healthy society is a wealthy society.”

The salary review coincides with the near-completion of the comprehensive reconstruction of the PHC, now entering its upper-level construction phase.

Once complete, the new PHC is expected to deliver improved access to high-quality healthcare for thousands of residents across the LCDA.

Chairman Atanda-Lawal further emphasised that the pay rise is designed to secure long-term commitment from healthcare workers and reduce attrition due to the Japa syndrome.

He urged residents to continue supporting the government’s efforts and expressed confidence in the incoming administration to sustain and expand the people-centered initiatives pioneered under his leadership.

“We have only a few weeks left in office, but we remain committed to serving till the very last hour,” he stated.

This proactive investment in healthcare personnel and infrastructure is part of a broader legacy by the Atanda-Lawal administration—one defined by action, continuity, service and the desire to leave no one behind.