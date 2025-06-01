NNPC’s Ex-HSE Chief, Bala Wunti, Hands over to Successor, Gives Account of Stewardship

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

A former Head of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mr. Bala Wunti, has exited the national oil company, with a formal handing over ceremony to the acting Head of HSE, Akpabio Essien.



Wunti was the Chief Upstream Investment Officer of the NNPC Upstream Investment Services (NUIMS), before being redeployed to HSE.



Speaking during a farewell event at the NNPC Towers in Abuja on Friday, Wunti, who was one of the top officials of the NNPCL affected by the ongoing restructuring by the Bayo Ojulari-led new management team, reminisced on his decades-long service at the company, maintaining that he did his best for the oil firm.



He recalled his early days at the Eleme Petrochemical Complex, Rivers State, ‘as a young, hopeful, perhaps a little naive’, employee, stressing that it was there he learnt the fundamental lessons of discipline, teamwork, and resilience.



“It felt both daunting and exhilarating to step into an organisation that held so much promise and carried such tremendous responsibility for Nigeria’s economy. As the years passed, my responsibilities increased, each forward step bringing new challenges and invaluable lessons,” he explained.



At some point, he noted that he headed the market research division at Brass LNG, serving as General Manager of the Efficiency Unit, and then as Senior Technical Advisor to the Group Managing Director, as well as leading a post-COVID upstream revival.



These, he recalled, took place first at the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) and later at NUIMS.



Wunti, whose career ended with a stint at the Group HSE division, stated that all these formed chapters in the story of his commitment to the progress of the company..



“I had the opportunity of leading the operationalisation of successful breakthrough initiatives, such as the resolution of the high-impact, multibillion-dollar deepwater Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) arbitration, protracted EGTL cost dispute and ‘Operation White’ to curb the smuggling of petroleum products across borders.

“I also led the vital Kolmani Integrated Oil Development projects which was an exceptional opportunity. These were more than just strategic projects; they represented a collective resolve to serve Nigeria and NNPC with honour and glory,” he added.

Wunti highlighted his several advocacies, such as the one for gas as Nigeria’s transition fuel, under the NNPC ‘Nigasification strategy’, for which he led its formulation.

According to him, it was not just about policy, but also about passion, a heartfelt conviction to do what is right and what is best.

Wunti added that he had the honour of leading the NNPC team in successfully transitioning the NNPC into NNPC Limited as part of the implementation of the 2021 Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

“On the global stage, my active participation in international organisations, especially the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) provided me a unique platform to represent Nigeria and NNPC on a global level, engaging with some of the world’s most influential energy policymakers, economists, and strategists.

“These interactions broadened my worldview, sharpened my understanding of global oil market dynamics, and deepened my appreciation for international energy diplomacy, negotiation, and multilateral cooperation.

“Narrowing my focus to the last couple of months, during which I served as Chief Health, Safety, and Environment Officer, I was privileged to work on several transformative initiatives that offered the unique opportunity to enhance safety and sustainability across the company,” he explained.