  • Sunday, 1st June, 2025

NnekaOnyeali-Ikpe: Smiling to the Bank

Nigeria | 28 seconds ago

In a world where boardroom bets are whispered, DrNnekaOnyeali-Ikpe makes hers with a flourish—loud, proud, and unapologetically public.

On May 19, 2025, the Group Managing Director and CEO of Fidelity Bank pulled off her latest power move: the purchase of 18 million additional shares, worth a cool 366 million. In less than six months, this smart boss lady has acquired over 43 million shares of the bank she leads, sinking more than 763 million of her own money into its future.

Critics see theatre. After all, many things have stirred a toxic cloud regarding Fidelity Bank. There is the Supreme Court’s recent ruling against the bank. There are also the rumblings of insider trading allegations. Yet, amid the storm, Fidelity’s stock merely flutters. It reached 21.00 in mid-May, slipping just 3.8% to 20.00. Hardly the behaviour of a bank in freefall.

“She’s signalling,” says the market. And it’s hard to miss. While some retreat behind press releases and legalese, Onyeali-Ikpe doubles down, placing her capital—and her credibility—on the line, an audacious move.

This is the woman who, since taking the reins in 2021, has multiplied the bank’s pre-tax profit nearly fivefold, from 25.2 billion to 122 billion. Her record includes expanding Fidelity’s footprint abroad and rolling out fintech innovations that read more Silicon Valley than Marina, Lagos.

She’s part Oxford, part Owerri; King’s College London trained, Harvard sharpened. But she leads with a distinctly Nigerian pragmatism—less fanfare, more figures.

And still, the smile. Whether in quiet defiance of detractors or quiet faith in the bank’s fundamentals, Onyeali-Ikpe continues to climb with elegance, tenacity, and a cheque book that speaks volumes.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.