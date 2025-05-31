Toyota Nigeria to Introduce New Fuel-efficient, Hybrid Models

Bennett Oghifo

Toyota Nigeria Limited has re-affirmed its commitment to diverse model offerings and good customer service.

The Managing Director of Toyota Nigeria Limited (TNL), Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo made the commitment during a press conference at The Podium, venue of the second edition of the exclusive Toyota Motor Show (TMS), which opened in Lekki, Lagos on Tuesday, May 27, and will end tomorrow, Sunday, June 1, 2025.

He stated that the show offers Toyota customers an opportunity to buy some models at discounted rates, as well as showcase the after-sales capability of the company.

Different models of Toyota, such as Land Cruiser, Hilux, Fortuner, Granvia, Prado, among others are on display. Also on display are Toyota genuine parts, Toyota Genuine Motor Oil as well as body and paint shop.

The Managing Director said, “In terms of products introduction, later on this year, we have some models coming up, the Starlet Cross, the SUV version, new model Corolla Cross, new RAV 4 will be coming towards the end of the year or early next year.”

He added that in support of the federal government’s Green Initiative, the company will soon introduce some hybrid/electric vehicles.

He said, “For hybrid/electric introductions, we will be introducing the Urban Cruiser and Corolla Cross, hence, supporting the federal government Green Initiative. We are going to be introducing more fuel efficient vehicles with hybrid, having extra battery packs to allow your vehicle to go extra mileage.

“Another very key model is the mini Land Cruiser, which will come in later this year or early next year. It is slightly smaller than the RAV 4, but it is a Four Wheel Drive with 2.4 litre engine.”

On after-sales services, Mr. Ade-Ojo said, “We ensure that we continue to take good care of our customers. We have different offerings such as maintenance packages for those who want to pay ahead for a year or two; we also have after-sales service promotions. Our body and paint offerings are open to all brands, not only Toyota.

“We also continue to promote our Toyota Genuine Motor Oil. It has been very successful in Nigeria as it is used not only for Toyota vehicles, but also for other brands”.

According to him, Toyota Nigeria’s sales performance in 2024 surpassed expectations despite Nigeria’s economic challenges, with the brand recording an impressive increase in vehicle sales compared to 2023.

He specifically said the TNL sold a little over the 3,000 Toyota vehicles projected for last year.

“Despite a volatile economy marked by inflation and significant naira depreciation, we sold more cars in 2024 than we did in the previous year. This demonstrates the strong customer confidence in our brand,” Ade-Ojo stated.

He revealed that Hilux, Hiace and Rush were the top selling models in 2024.