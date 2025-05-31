Old Hymn, New Fire: ‘No Turning Back 2’ Becomes Cross-Generational Hit

Tosin Clegg

‘No Turning Back 2’ by Gaise Baba and Lawrence Oyor has undeniably become a huge musical anthem across the Nigerian landscape. What started as a musical collaboration for the gospel artistes have now evolved into one of the most played songs in Nigeria as of today. Without major PR or extensive publicity, the song has become an embodiment of publicity, with many keying into the viral state.

Prolific gospel artiste, Gaise Baba, released the first version of ‘No Turning Back’ in 2024 and with a catchy phases on the song such as “I have decided to follow Jesus” and “no turning back” which many of us grew up singing to at different times it gave the song its much needed familiarity. The song seemed to resonates with a lot of people both young and old in such a way that transcends time and seasons.

But in a beautiful turn of events, Gaise Baba teamed up with Lawrence Oyor and birthed “No Turning Back 2” which was released officially on the 16th of May 2025 on both audio and video platforms. This one singular move got the attention of many as différents cuts of the song was induced into skits and contents.

Known as a prophetic worship leader for his deep, spontaneous, and Spirit-filled chants and worship songs, Lawrence Oyor gave the song a unique flavour and approach which was the perfect spark for this production. Lawrence is popular among young Christians for his unique style of worship that blends music with intense spiritual fervor and his ministry that is centered on leading many into a Christian faith filled with impact.

In just two weeks, the music video has garnered about 6 Million views on YouTube and surprisingly earned its spot on the Naija Top 100 chart on iTunes ranking at Number 12, which is an impressive feat for a gospel song. Lately the gospel music ministry have been earning its ground on the local and global music scene as this collaboration serves as an attestation to this fact.