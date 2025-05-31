Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Akinola Davies’s directorial debut feature ‘My Father’s Shadow’ made even more history at the just concluded 78th Cannes Film Festival after it received a Special Mention for the Caméra d’Or prize. The recognition is given to the best first feature film in the festival’s official selections.

The award also marked a historic milestone as the first Nigerian film to premiere at the annual festival. Although “My Father’s Shadow” did not win the top prize, its selection in the esteemed Un Certain Regard section and its special mention underscore its critical success.

Co-written by Akinola Davies Jr. and his brother Wale Davies, the film draws from the director’s own life experience, particularly the loss of his father at a young age. “My Father’s Shadow” continues to captivate audiences worldwide following its celebrated premiere.

“We just wanted to make something that we feel extremely proud of, that shows the Nigeria we grew up in on screen,” director Akinola Davies Jr. said before the film’s outing at Cannes, adding that any special recognition will be “a massive honor.”

Co-writer Wale Davies enthused. “As much as I enjoy the hype and the accolades, it’s really about the work. When it finally goes out into the world, the whole conversation changes, and hopefully some of the dialogue we intended for the film can finally kick off.”

‘My Father’s Shadow’, stars Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as the father (Folarin) and introduces newcomers Godwin Egbo (Akin) and Chibuike Marvellous (Remi) as his two sons.

Since its announcement as the first Nigerian film officially selected by the Cannes Film Festival, the film has been accruing rave reviews from critics and viewers alike for its emotional depth, technical brilliance, and the acting of its main trio.

Set in 1993 during one of Nigeria’s most politically volatile periods, “My Father’s Shadow” traces a single day in the lives of two young brothers as they journey with their estranged father from a quiet village to the chaotic capital, Lagos.

This year’s festival ran from May 13-24, attracting international stars such as Viola Davis, Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Scarlet Johnson, Nicole Kidman, Taraji P. Henson, and Robert Pattinson. Robert De Niro and Denzel Washington were each honored with an Honorary Palme d’Or.