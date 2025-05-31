Mokwa Flood Disaster: Tinubu Directs Swift  Activation Of Emergency Response

* Expresses deep concern over ‘distressing’ flood reports

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has directed the immediate activation of the National Emergency Response Centre following the devastating floods in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State, which have claimed over 100 lives and displaced several families.

The order was given early Saturday after the president received distressing reports on the scale of the disaster.

From available reports, no fewer than 75 victims have been buried, while over 100 people remain unaccounted for amid ongoing search-and-rescue operations.

In a statement issued via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, @officialABAT, President Tinubu expressed profound grief over the incident and promised a swift and compassionate federal response to support the affected communities.

According to the president, “Upon receiving initial reports, I immediately directed the activation of the National Emergency Response Centre. I have also been briefed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on the scale of the disaster and the urgent humanitarian needs.”

President Tinubu confirmed that relief materials and temporary shelter assistance are being deployed in the disaster zone without delay.

Federal agencies, including NEMA, have been mobilised in coordination with the Niger State Government to intensify rescue efforts and provide life-saving aid.

“Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing, and all relevant federal agencies have been mobilised to support the state government’s efforts. We will ensure that no Nigerian affected by this disaster is left behind or unheard of,” he explained.

The president further directed security agencies to support the emergency response teams, stressing the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that lives are saved and dignity restored in the wake of the disaster.

“I assure all those impacted that your government stands with you. We will continue to coordinate with the Niger State Government to ensure a swift, coordinated, and compassionate response, one that prioritises lives, restores dignity and accelerates recovery,” President Tinubu stated.

In condoling the bereaved families and the people of Niger State, the president said the entire nation shares in their pain and pledged unwavering support to the victims.

He said: “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the affected families and the good people of Niger State at this difficult time. In times of adversity, we draw strength from our unity, resilience and shared humanity.”

President Tinubu called on all Nigerians to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers, noting that moments of national tragedy demand collective empathy and action.