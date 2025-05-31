INEC: Ekiti, Osun Guber Elections Hold June, August 2026

*Swears in six RECs

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday announced its approval of June 20, 2026, for the conduct of the Ekiti State governorship election, while August 8 was fixed for that of Osun State.



INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this in Abuja, at the swearing-in of six Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).



He said in line with the requirements of the law, the Commission was under legal obligation to publish the notices for major elections not later than 360 days before the date fixed for the election.



The chairman stressed that in compliance with the law, the Commission has approved the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Ekiti and Osun State Governorship elections.



Yakubu recalled that the last Governorship elections in the two States were held in June and July 2022, adding that the four-year tenure of the governors would end next year.



He stated: “For Ekiti State, the election will be held on Saturday 20th June 2026. However, party primaries will start on 20th October 2025 and end on 10th November, 2025, to enable political parties upload their nomination forms to the dedicated portal, which automatically shuts down by 6.00pm on 22nd December 2025, that is not later than 180 days before the election.”



Yakubu noted that the final list of candidates would be published on 18th January, 2026, while campaigns in public by political parties would commence on 21st January 2026 and end 24 hours before election day.



He said: “In the case of Osun State, the election will be held on Saturday, 8th August 2026. Party primaries will start on 24th November 2025 and end on 15th December 2025.”



The chairman explained that the portal for the upload of nomination forms by political parties in Osun would close at 6.00pm on 9th February 2026 — not later than 180 days before the election.



He said the final list of candidates would be published on 9th March 2026, while campaigns in public by political parties would commence on 11th March 2026 and end 24 hours before election day.



Yakubu stressed that the detailed Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Ekiti and Osun State governorship elections have been uploaded on INEC website and social media platforms for the guidance of political parties and public information.



He explained that the commission was aware of the concern expressed by many Nigerians about the pending bye-elections and the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) nationwide.



According to him, “the number of bye-elections has now risen to 17. We are aware of the urgency to commence the CVR, particularly in view of the forthcoming Governorship election in Anambra State. We want to assure Nigerians that we are finalising our preparations for both activities, the details of which will soon be made public.”



Meanwhile the commission has sworn in six Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to fill vacancies in six States of the Federation.



Yakubu stressed that with the swearing-in of six RECs, all vacancies have been filled in the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

He told the new RECs that the conduct of elections is not only a huge responsibility but also a sacred duty, saying that as RECs, they are the representatives of the commission in the various States to which they would be deployed shortly.



Yakubu noted: “Let me make it clear from the outset that you must at all times be guided by the electoral legal framework, the code of conduct for RECs as well as the regulations and guidelines governing the Commission’s operations.



“Above all, you must always act in good conscience. Do not betray your oath of office. In the best tradition of the Commission, you must engage with stakeholders through regular consultative meetings and must not be impervious to genuine criticisms.



“It is also important to understand and operate within the limits of your delegated powers and responsibilities. Our State offices are part and parcel of the Commission. You must never act independently or think that you can act in violation of the law, regulations and guidelines or defy the Commission without consequences.



“We will hold you accountable for your actions and inactions. We will not hesitate to deal with acts of defiance, indiscretion or transgression on the part of any Resident Electoral Commissioner.



“In line with the current policy, you will be deployed within your geo-political zones but none of you will serve in his/her State of origin.”