Ayodeji Akinde’s Journey of Passion, Persistence, Purpose

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Born and raised in the bustling city of Lagos, Nigeria, Ayodeji Akinde is the last of eight siblings, the youngest in a vibrant, close-knit family. From an early age, music was more than just a background sound in his life; it was a way of being. Raised in a Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) church, where spiritual expression through music is a deeply rooted tradition, Ayodeji was constantly immersed in a rich atmosphere of rhythm and worship.

He grew up singing in the choir, participating in choreographed church performances, and playing instruments like the drums. These early experiences laid a strong musical foundation and sparked a natural passion that would later define his life. In 2016, Ayodeji made a pivotal move to the United States in search of greater opportunities. Like many young Africans chasing dreams beyond their borders, he was fueled by a desire to succeed.

Yet it wasn’t until he was far from home that he truly began to understand his calling. “Now that I’ve found myself and my passion,” he says, “I’m back in Nigeria to continue chasing my dreams.” What began in the heart of a church had matured into a deep commitment to making music that matters. Two years later, in 2018, he released his debut single. It was his first time recording in a professional studio. The experience was exhilarating and deeply affirming.

Hearing his own voice over polished instrumentals for the first time made him believe in his potential even more. “It felt amazing,” he recalls. “And I knew I could only get better from there.” That first session wasn’t just about recording a song; it was about discovering a voice within himself that he was ready to share with the world.

Ayodeji’s musical style is rooted in Afrobeats, but his creative range expands far beyond it. He effortlessly blends