Troops Vow to Stop IPOB’s Sit-at-Home Order to Honour Biafra’s Fallen Heroes

Troops of the Joint Task Force South-east Operation Udo Ka have vowed to frustrate the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB)’s declaration of a sit-at-home in the South-east and some parts of the South-south to honour the fallen heroes who paid the supreme price during the Biafran war.

The troops also pledged to deploy every force at their disposal to provide security and a conducive environment for secondary school students scheduled to take the English Language paper for the ongoing West African School Certificate Examination in the entire South-east on the same day.

The Indigenous People of Biafra had in a statement on Monday declared a sit-at-home on May 30(today), 2025, explaining that “This is to honour Biafran men and women who died during the Biafran War.”

Noting that the sit-at-home is a yearly memorial, IPOB said: “It is a way to remember Biafra heroes and heroines.”

The group said it had informed the South-east and South-south governors about the plan.

But the Sector Commander of Sector 5, Operation Udo Ka, Colonel Adamu Kabiru Mohammad, assured the people that criminal elements in the region would not be allowed to play games with the future of young people under any guise.

Addressing defence correspondents who were touring operational areas of the joint task force southeast operation Udo Ka area of responsibility at Orumba North, Local Government Area of Anambra State, the Commander said that the military and other security agencies would embark on a show of force to deny IPOB/ESN criminals freedom of action to enable students to write their examination.

He said that the show of force exercise would also enable residents of the region to go about their legitimate businesses unhindered.

Colonel Mohammad said the inter-agency collaboration had fortified efforts to secure examination centres against threats posed by IPOB’s compulsory sit-at-home directive.

“Everything has been put in place to ensure the children sit for their WAEC exams peacefully. We have directed our men to conduct robust patrols across all exam centres and high-risk areas to neutralise any potential security threats.”

“IPOB had declared the sit-at-home order to commemorate its “fallen heroes” who died in pursuit of its separatist agenda.

“The group’s calls for a shutdown of activities across the South-east region on both days have sparked fear among residents, especially parents and students preparing for the critical examinations,” he said.

Colonel Mohammad, however, downplayed the effectiveness of IPOB’s tactics, describing them as propaganda-driven and designed to induce panic.

He explained that what IPOB does is to attack isolated locations, kill one or two persons, and then upload the incidents to social media to create fear and confusion.

According to him, “We will not allow that to happen here. Our troops are on the ground and fully mobilised to ensure that no student is denied the opportunity to sit for their exams.”