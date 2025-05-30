Interswitch and Patients Know Best to Boost Lagos Smart Health Information Platform

Precious Ugwuzor

As part of efforts to boost the Lagos Smart Health Information Platform (SHIP) initiative, Interswitch’s Digital Health Platform (DHP) has partnered with Patients Know Best (PKB), a leading provider of personal health record (PHR) solutions, to further enhance digital healthcare infrastructure in Lagos State.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing digital healthcare infrastructure in Lagos State. Through this partnership, PKB’s cutting-edge PHR system will integrate with Interswitch’s DHP to establish a robust Health Information Exchange (HIE) system that drives digital transformation in healthcare while adhering to global Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standards.

This integration will also create a secure, patient-focused digital health record system that enables healthcare providers across Lagos State to seamlessly access and share patient information. This advancement will improve care coordination, enhance health outcomes, and drive greater efficiency in healthcare delivery across the state.

Olufemi Olapegba, Managing Director for Digital Health Platforms at Interswitch , commented on the partnership, saying:

“Interswitch’s collaboration with PKB underlines our broader commitment to driving digital transformation across critical sectors in Nigeria, including healthcare. By leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline healthcare information exchange, we are building an integrated platform that enhances service delivery, improves patient outcomes, and redefines healthcare access in Nigeria and beyond.”

Mohammad Al-Ubaydli, Chief Executive Officer, Patients Know Best, added:

“We are excited to partner with Interswitch to introduce a transformative health information system in Lagos. Our secure, patient-centric platform empowers individuals with greater control over their health data while ensuring healthcare providers have real-time access to critical patient information. This partnership paves the way for a more efficient, connected, and responsive healthcare ecosystem.”

By facilitating secure and efficient data exchange, the platform will provide healthcare providers with real-time access to comprehensive patient records, leading to more informed decision-making and better-coordinated care. Patients, in turn, will have unprecedented control over their personal health information, allowing them to actively participate in their healthcare journey and make well-informed decisions about their well-being.

Healthcare providers will benefit from streamlined clinical workflows, reducing the administrative burden and allowing more time for patient care. The integration of services across Lagos state’s healthcare network will create a more cohesive and efficient healthcare ecosystem, breaking down traditional silos between different healthcare facilities and specialists. Furthermore, the platform’s compliance with international healthcare data standards ensures that the system meets global best practices for data security and healthcare information management.

As digital healthcare continues to evolve, this collaboration between Interswitch and Patients Know Best represents a significant step toward a more technology-driven healthcare system in Lagos. By leveraging innovation to enhance health information exchange, the partnership is paving the way for a connected, data-driven healthcare ecosystem that prioritises efficiency, security, and improved patient outcomes. Together, Interswitch and PKB are setting a new standard for healthcare delivery in Nigeria and beyond.