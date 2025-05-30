Fubara: Tinubu Acted with Wisdom by Declaring Emergency Rule in Rivers State

•Assures his people he’ll return to office soon, appreciates Tinubu’s intervention in crisis

•Says peace process ongoing, sure of reconciliation with Wike

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has said President Bola Tinubu acted timely and with wisdom by declaring emergency rule in the state, otherwise, the story would have been different.

Fubara confirmed that peace and reconciliation processes were ongoing for the restoration of all executive and legislative institutions and offices in the state.

The governor urged his supporters, Rivers people, and Nigerians to thank Tinubu for his swift intervention to salvage the state from anarchy, assuring that he would return to his office soon.

Fubara spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt at a meeting with leaders and stakeholders of the Simplified Movement as part of activities to mark his two years in office as Governor of Rivers State.

He also assured the people that democracy and good governance would soon return to the state, with both the executive and legislative arms working.

He stated, “I want to assure you that the issues will soon be resolved, and you will come back to your offices; not just at the executive arm, but also legislative arm.

“I also believe that the strong relationships we had before will return, and we will begin to work together again, for the good and progress of the state. What is important is for us to have a forgiving spirit.”

Fubara urged his supporters and the entire Rivers people to show appreciation to the president for his bold action to halt the degenerating political crisis in the state, and tasked them to totally subject themselves to the peace process to enable the state move forward.

The governor stated, “We are already in the peace process. I want you to thank Mr President for his timely intervention to salvage the situation, and stabilise the polity and the state. If not for Mr. President, the story today would have been different.

“I don’t know how he gets his information, but the truth is that he acted with wisdom at the right time. He is the one you should thank. And let me also thank him personally for his intervention, and the personalities across the country, who moved in and appealed to him to intervene.

“We have to come down from our high horses, and subject ourselves to the peace process. And that is what we are doing. What is important is for the state to move forward. It is not about you; the interest of the state is paramount.”

Fubara stated that but for the political situation orchestrated by the crisis, the second year celebrations would have been used to showcase some of the key milestones recorded by his administration in various sectors across the state.

The governor assured the people that the government would bounce back stronger, more united and engineered to deliver quality dividends of democracy to the people.

Fubara explained that those expressing anger and grievances had the right to do so, but added that the time had come for all to embrace peace, pursue reconciliation and forgiveness for the development and progress of the state.

He pleaded for forgiveness from anyone who might have felt disappointed in his handling of the crisis, emphasising that his actions are guided by a desire to protect the peace and progress of the state.

Fubara also expressed confidence that reconciliation between him and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, would happen soon.

The governor disclosed that since the president’s intervention, several reconciliatory meetings had been held, including some at the FCT minister’s residence.

“There is no reason why there will not be peace between me and my Oga,” he said, in reference to Wike, adding, “There will be peace. We are meeting. We will reconcile.”

The governor said he was indebted to the people for their sacrifices and opportunity to serve, even as he promised to continue to show respect to the people of the state, who entrusted him with the mandate.

He stated, “One important thing in this life is respect. I want to earn the respect of the people, not force it on them…I’m with you completely.”

Fubara thanked the people of the state and all Nigerians who stood by him during the period of political turbulence, and acknowledged their loyalty and prayers.