FG Plans Intervention for Kano’s Ailing Industries

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





The Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Senator John Enoh, has announced that the federal government is set to revitalise Kano’s industrial sector under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Minister, who visited the Mamuda group in Kano’s Challawa industrial hub yesterday, announced plans to foster an enabling environment for industrial development in the north.

He explained that the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda includes facilitating partnerships between the Mamuda industry and others by providing accessible soft loans to business owners.

“Given the impressive workforce of over 13,000 people you’ve assembled, it’s clear that the government should offer you special consideration in recognition of your significant contribution to the labor market.” Enoh stated.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Mamuda Group, Hassan Mahmoud, said: “ The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment continues to create the foundations for a more inclusive, investor-friendly, and innovation-driven industrial landscape across Nigeria.

“Your presence here reinforces confidence in the role of public-private collaboration as a driver of real progress. At Mamuda Group, our mission is clear and aligned with that national vision: To transform local resources into world-class products, to generate employment at scale, and to build industries that are not only globally competitive, but proudly rooted in Nigerian communities”