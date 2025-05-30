FCMB Reaffirms Support for Ojude Oba Festival 

FCMB Group Plc has reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to the Ojude Oba Festival, describing it as a vital cultural asset that builds trust, reinforces shared identity, and drives trade and investment through arts, crafts, tourism, and hospitality.

Addressing journalists in Ijebu-Ode ahead of the 2025 edition of the festival, FCMB’s Divisional Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Diran Olojo, said the financial services firm views the event as a platform for cultural expression and a catalyst for inclusive and sustainable growth.

He said, “Ojude Oba reflects the type of society we’re working to build, one that values legacy, unity, and long-term prosperity,” Olojo said. “Our support, which began nearly 25 years ago, is rooted in the vision of our late founder, Otunba Olasubomi Balogun, who believed in the role of culture in enterprise development and community advancement. This belief remains a cornerstone of our purpose – to connect people, capital and markets.”

This year’s festival, themed, “Ojude Oba: Celebrating Our Roots, Preserving Our Future”, is scheduled for Sunday, June 8, 2025. FCMB has pledged to deepen its engagement by participating in traditional activities, including the regberegbe parade and homage to the Awujale, the traditional ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

The bank’s involvement, Olojo noted, goes beyond sponsorship. “We see our role as helping to reinforce traditions that have socio-economic value. Festivals like Ojude Oba create demand across tourism, hospitality, and small business sectors while preserving the culture that binds us.”

The Chairman of the Ojude Oba Festival Organising Committee, Olu Okuboyejo, praised corporate sponsors like FCMB, noting that the event showcases cultural continuity and religious harmony. “This year, 25 warrior families will demonstrate their horse-riding prowess alongside colourful regberegbe displays. The festival remains a gift from Ijebuland to Nigeria and beyond,” he said.

Ogun State’s Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Sesan Fagbayi, stated that the state government is focused on expanding the festival’s international appeal and economic significance. “Ojude Oba is not just a celebration – it’s a strategic cultural asset. We’re working to ensure this year’s edition delivers lasting value.”