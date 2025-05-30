AMVCA 2025: Africa’s Entertainment Industry Comes Alive

Under the glittering lights of the Eko Hotel and Suites, the crème de la crème of Africa’s entertainment industry converged for the most anticipated night of the year – the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). The air was electric with excitement as stars walked the red carpet, their designer outfits dazzling and their talent shining brighter.

On this unforgettable evening of May 10th, 2025, the AMVCA celebrated the best of African film and television, honouring the creatives and performers who have captivated audiences across the continent and beyond. Writes MARY NNAH

The 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was a spectacular celebration of African film and television excellence, held on Saturday, May 10th, 2025, at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria.

The star-studded event brought together the crème de la crème of the African entertainment industry, with A-listers gracing the red carpet and competing for coveted awards.

Hosted by the charming IK Osakioduwa, the ceremony honoured outstanding achievements in 28 categories, including a newly introduced category for Best Music Score.

The evening was filled with breathtaking performances, surprise wins, and heartfelt tributes that showcased the depth of talent in African entertainment.

The big winners of the night included “Lisabi: The Uprising,” produced by and starring Lateef Adedimeji, which took home three awards: Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa), Best Art Direction, and Best Makeup.

Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, the historical drama tells the story of a resistance against the oppressive Alaafin of Oyo in the 1800s.

Adedimeji and his wife, Adebimpe Oyebade, dedicated their awards to God and their hardworking team.

However, the coveted Best Movie award went to “Freedom Way” by Blessing Uzzi, a 2024 action thriller that explores themes of corruption, police brutality, and youth oppression in Nigeria. The film, directed by Afolabi Olalekan, defeated other top contenders like “Skeleton Coast,” “Suspicion,” and “House of Ga’a.”

Another standout film was “Seven Doors,” a supernatural Netflix series by Femi Adebayo, which won three awards: Best Lead Actor (Femi Adebayo), Best Lead Actress (Chioma Chukwuka), and Best Music Score (Tolu Obanro). The show’s gripping storyline about a cursed monarch captured the hearts of fans at the award night.

The ceremony also honoured industry veterans Nkem Owoh and Sani Mu’azu with Lifetime Achievement Awards, while director Kayode Kasum received the Trailblazer Award for his innovative approach to filmmaking.

These awards recognised the significant contributions these individuals have made to the industry, paving the way for future generations.

The night was lit up by performances from Nigerian Idol Season 9 winner Chima, Singer Johnny Drille, viral stars Fido, Kunmie, and Serotonin.

The event’s grandeur, elegance, and celebration showcased the vibrancy and diversity of African storytelling, making it a truly unforgettable experience.

The AMVCA red carpet was a fashion extravaganza, with African women showcasing their style and poise. From stunning gowns to statement accessories, the ladies slayed the carpet with their unique sense of fashion.

Designers from across the continent made their mark, with each look telling a story of its own. The carpet was abuzz with excitement, as fans and industry professionals alike gathered to celebrate the best of African entertainment.

In addition to the film and television awards, the ceremony also recognised excellence in other areas, such as cinematography, sound design, editing, and costume design.

The winners in these categories included Leo Purman for Best Cinematography, Olaosebikan Okonrende for Best Sound/Sound Design, Tongai Furusa for Best Editing, and Adedamola Adeyemi for Best Costume Design.

The 11th edition of the AMVCA was a resounding success, celebrating the best of African film and television while providing a platform for industry professionals to come together and appreciate each other’s work.

As the event came to a close, it was clear that the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards had once again proven itself to be a premier awards ceremony, showcasing the very best of African entertainment.

The winners list was as follows:

– Best Movie: Freedom Way by Blessing Uzzi

– Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa): Lisabi: The Uprising by Lateef Adedimeji and Adebimpe Oyebade

– Best Supporting Actor: Gabriel Afolayan for Clarence Peters’ Inside Life

– Best Supporting Actress: Mercy Aigbe for Farmer’s Bride

– Best Lead Actor: Femi Adebayo for Seven Doors

– Best Lead Actress: Chioma Chukwuka for Seven Doors

– Best Cinematography: Leo Purman for The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos

– Best Sound/Sound Design: Olaosebikan Okonrende for Suspicion

– Best Editing: Tongai Furusa for Inkabi

– Best Costume Design: Adedamola Adeyemi for Christmas in Lagos

– Best Art Direction: Solihull Badu Noutical and Ayanmo Yakub for Lisabi: The Uprising

– Best Makeup: Hakeem Onilogbo for Lisabi: The Uprising

– Best Music Score: Tolu Obanro for Seven Doors

– Lifetime Achievement Awards: Nkem Owoh and Sani Mu’azu

– Trailblazer Award: Kayode Kasum

– Best Director: Niyi Akinmolayan for Lisabi: The Uprising

– Best Writer: Afolabi Olalekan for Freedom Way

– Best Actor in a Comedy: Charles Inojie for his role in a specific movie

– Best Actress in a Comedy: Funke Akindele for her role in a specific movie