Air Peace Promotes Inclusivity at Children’s Day Celebration

As part of its ongoing commitment to social impact and child-centered advocacy, West Africa’s leading airline, Air Peace Limited, proudly sponsored and attended the Parkland Amusement Centre Children’s Fiesta and Raising Star’s This Ability 4.0, in celebration of Children’s Day 2025.

The airline said these dual engagements were centred on a shared goal: honouring children and creating inclusive spaces where every child’s voice is heard and valued.

At the Parkland Children’s Fiesta, children from various underprivileged schools gathered for a vibrant day filled with fun activities, games, and refreshments. The event, held at Parkland Amusement Park, Lagos, brought together children from diverse backgrounds in a celebration of unity and happiness.

Air Peace sponsored 40 children to attend the event, ensuring they experienced the joy and excitement of the day. Alongside prominent brands like Chocolate City, Mavin Records, Ryno Auto, and others, Air Peace stood out for its commitment to celebrating the voices and dreams of Nigerian children.

With the theme: “Empowering Every Voice,” the event focused on inclusion, awareness, and empowerment. This Ability 4.0 featured an art exhibition session showcasing the creativity of children with disabilities, a talent competition including fashion, music, and visual arts showcase, a dance competition involving inclusive schools, and seminars for parents, advocates, and tutors of children living with disabilities, as well as financial grants to support youth-led SMEs and young adults with disabilities.

Speaking at both events, Air Peace’s Head of Marketing, Mr. Ikenna Nnabuife, emphasised the airline’s unwavering dedication to child-centered initiatives.