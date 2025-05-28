YPP Chieftain Anyaso: Otti Has Set Tough Hurdle for Opposition in 2027

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





The deputy governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party(YPP) in the 2023 general election in Abia State, Chief Chimaobi Desmond Anyaso, has pitied Abia opposition for the challenging task ahead of them come 2027.

He said with the sterling performance of Governor Alex Otti in the first half of his four-year tenure, it would be very challenging for the opposition to unseat him.

Anyaso who reviewed the scorecard of Otti to mark the governor’s second anniversary in piloting the affairs of Abia, noted that, “Abia State, under the astute leadership of Alex Chioma Otti, has proven to be exceptionally promising”.

“His (Otti) giant strides are posing a formidable challenge for opposition parties, particularly those entrenched in adversarial politics, to effectively fulfill their roles within the democratic framework of both Abia State and Nigeria at large,” he said.

According to a press release from his media office, Anyaso made his frank assessment of Otti’s performance at various meetings he held with the state leadership of his party and select stakeholders from Bende Local Government Area.

Anyaso, business magnate cum politician stated that despite the existence of “isolated dissenting voices opposing the governor, the overwhelming majority of Abians remain steadfastly aligned with him”

He insisted that the dissenting politicians, who consistently avoid acknowledging any positive contributions of Governor Alex Otti, either publicly or privately, “constitute a mere minority”.

The Abia YPP chieftain noted that the prevailing democratic framework in Abia State and Nigeria is a pointer to the fact that it is the majority that ultimately dictates electoral outcomes.

He, therefore, stated that judging by what the people are saying, Otti has won the hearts of majority of Abians.

The Igbere-born politician, who has remained consistent in advocating good governance in Abia State and for enhanced infrastructural development throughout the Bende Federal constituency, said that Otti’s performance resonates with him.

He vowed that he would not shy away from extolling Governor Otti at any forum for his numerous accomplishments.

Anyaso commended the Abia governor for his infrastructural strides, describing as “laudable” the policy initiatives being implemented across the state, including road constructions, renovation of hospitals and schools as well as free education for basic schools.

While expressing his goodwill to the Abia governor, members of the State Executive Council, his appointees and all Abians, Anyaso wished Otti a happy second year anniversary.