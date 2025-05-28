Tinubu Appoints Ex-Enugu Assembly Speaker, Odo, As UNN Governing Council Member

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a former speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Eugene Odo, and Mr. Muhammad Tahir, as governing council members of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

The appointment comes as part of the president’s renewed efforts to reposition federal tertiary institutions for excellence and global competitiveness.

Odo served as a two-time speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly between 2007 and 2015.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain also served under the previous administration of Muhammad Buhari as a governing board member of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

Also appointed were the governing councils members of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) and Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka.

The appointments were contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, in Abuja.

Onanuga said President Tinubu charged the new council members to justify their appointments by ensuring that their respective universities move forward. (NAN)