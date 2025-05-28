Techlytics, NSE Expand Digital Upskilling Programme for Young Engineers

As industries across Nigeria race toward digital transformation, a critical challenge has emerged: many engineering graduates and early-career professionals are entering the workforce without the data skills needed to thrive in the modern economy.

In response, Techlytics, a leading Edtech and digital transformation firm, has partnered with the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) to launch a specialised Continuing Professional Development training programme designed specifically for young engineers.

The initiative addresses a widening capability gap by equipping participants with practical skills in no-code automation, Microsoft Excel, SQL, and Power BI – the essential toolkit for data-driven engineering decision-making.

“Our young graduates are brilliant, but too many lack hands-on exposure to the tools that industries now rely on,” said Oluwatayo Winkunle, CEO of Techlytics.

“Data is at the heart of efficient design, operations, and innovation. We created this programme to help engineers not just stay relevant, but lead Nigeria’s digital future.”

The programme began in September 2024 with the admission of 263 young engineers into the first cohort. After completing the intensive training, these participants graduated in December, coinciding with the formal signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Techlytics and NSE to scale the partnership.

The second cohort launched in February 2025 with 209 engineers, all of whom have now completed their training and will be recognised at a graduation ceremony in June.

Cohort 3 is set to commence immediately after, signalling a sustained commitment to developing Nigeria’s digital talent pipeline.

Each cohort undergoes structured, hands-on training delivered by expert instructors using industry-relevant case studies.

The programme is uniquely tailored to the needs of engineering professionals, offering a blend of technical instruction and applied business intelligence tools.

Engr. Margaret Oguntala, President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and the first woman to hold the position in the institution’s history, described the partnership as a bold response to a national need:

“Our engineers must be equipped not only to design and build but to analyse, optimise, and make data-backed decisions. This programme is more than a training initiative; it is a strategic move to future-proof the Nigerian engineer.”

The gap between traditional engineering curricula and the real-world demands of today’s data-centric workplace has long been a concern among industry leaders. By aligning the training with real-world tools and scenarios, Techlytics and NSE aim to close that gap and build a digitally empowered professional base.

“Our mission has always been tied to national development,” Winkunle added. “We believe that engineers, when empowered with the right data skills, can unlock smarter infrastructure, more efficient industries, and sustainable growth. That’s what this programme is about.”

Looking ahead, the partners plan to expand the initiative into more specialised areas, including automation, AI for engineers, and advanced analytics.

The goal, they say, is not only to train but to transform the way engineers solve problems and drive value across sectors.

As the third cohort prepares to begin, the message is clear: the future of engineering in Nigeria is digital, and with the right skills, young professionals will be ready to shape it.