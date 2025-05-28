NSF: Ogun Athletes Protest Non-payment of Allowances

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Athletes representing Ogun State at the ongoing National Sports Festival (NSF) and the state government have clashed over issues of payment of the athletes’ allowances.

The athletes early Wednesday, staged a protest, thus grounding activities at their Babcock University, Ilishan camp.

The protesting athletes accused the state government of not fulfilling its promise to pay them N10,000 each daily allowance.

The action of the protesters left athletes from other states stranded as they barricaded the entrance to the university, which serves as their camp.

One of protesting athletes, who craved anonymity, said: “Team Ogun officials met us yesterday in front of Queen Esther Hostel, where most of us are staying. Another emergency meeting was held around 5am today, but nothing concrete came out of it.”

It was further learnt that many of the early morning events could not hold as the athletes were unable to leave the Games Village, forcing postponements and disruptions across multiple venues.

Eyewitnesses described the protest as peaceful but characterized with chants and placards calling for Governor Dapo Abiodun’s immediate intervention.

“This is embarrassing for a host state. The government should have sorted this out before the opening ceremony,” said a coach from another state who declined to be named.

Disturbed by the action of the athletes, the Ogun State Government described as regrettable the protest staged by some athletes.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, the government expressed disappointment, stating that the protest was inconsistent with the values and objectives the state upholds.

He noted that the athletes acted out of impatience, as all necessary arrangements had been concluded for the payment of their allowances on Tuesday .

“Governor Dapo Abiodun remains deeply sensitive and committed to the welfare of all participants at the festival.

“There is no circumstance under which he would allow Ogun athletes to suffer or be neglected.

“The protest earlier today by a few athletes is not only unfortunate but also uncalled for. It stands in stark contrast to the immense success the state has recorded in hosting the festival—from the grand opening ceremony to the impressive performance of Team Ogun,” the statement said.

He further disclosed that payment of allowances had already commenced, with athletes receiving bank alerts as scheduled.

“Those who protested did so in error. It was a clear case of impatience,” he said.