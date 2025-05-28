Niger Commissioner Listed among 50 Nigeria’s Most Valuable Economy Leaders

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Commissioner for Communications Technology and Digital Economy, Mr. Sulaiman Isah, has been named as one of Nigeria’s 50 most Valuable Digital Economy Leaders for 2025.

Isah was honoured by IT Edge News Africa at a ceremony held in Lagos recently.

The recipient was adjudged to have redefined technological governance in Niger State thereby emerging as a beacon of tangible progress.

Under Isah’s stewardship, Niger State has embarked on an ambitious journey to overhaul its healthcare system through digital innovation especially through the introduction of a unified health card which has revolutionised patient record management across 23 secondary health facilities.

“This initiative is eradicating the longstanding issues of fragmented medical records and delayed care, ensuring that patients’ medical histories are accessible across the state,” it stated.

IT Edge News Africa acknowledged what it described as Isah’s commitment to leveraging technology for public good evidenced in the simplification of civil service recruitment processes.

“By introducing AI-monitored, home-based examinations, the group said Niger State has eliminated the need for candidates to travel to CBT centres, thereby increasing accessibility and reducing costs

“Furthermore, for Isah to be named among the top 50 was because he also championed the abolition of fibre optic right-of-way charges thereby positioning Niger State as a more attractive destination for broadband investment, enhancing connectivity for its citizens.

“Isah was also honoured for recognising the importance of inclusive growth, championing initiatives aimed at empowering women and youths in the digital economy through the TechSis programme, which encourages female participation in the technology sector,” it added.

Speaking to journalists on the award in Minna, the awardee expressed gratitude to the organisation for rewarding him for what he called “my little contribution to technological development.”

Isah expressed gratitude to the state Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago, for identifying and appointing him to the position which enabled him to exhibit his talent.