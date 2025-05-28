ITU AT 160

· Sadly, some 2.6bn people, mostly women and girls, are still unconnected, writes SONNY ARAGBA-AKPORE



The International Telecommunications Union (ITU)turned 160 years on May 17,2025.While it rolled out drums in Geneva,Switzerland headquarters and Paris,France where it began,the multilateral agency for telecommunications development is worried.



2.6billion people are unconnected to the internet.



Of billion people around the world that are still unconnected, the majority are women and girls. It is estimated that 189 million less women were using the Internet than men in 2024, with gaps in access, affordability and digital skills hindering participation.



And as part of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, ITU highlighted the need to ensure that women and girls worldwide can benefit from and contribute to the globe’s digital transformation.



Since 1963, the ITU has ensured fair and reliable access to satellite orbits for ITU Member States. Space is now home to satellites from 91 countries that provide services to billions of people.



In 1976, ITU published a technical standard allowing computer networks to work together, laying the foundation for the modern Internet.



ITU publishes over 300 open standards every year, making emerging technologies safer, more reliable, and more impactful.



In the decade since ITU’s 150th anniversary, global connectivity has doubled.



Today, two-thirds of the world’s population is online, benefiting from the opportunities connectivity brings.



Since 1906 – and now with 80 per cent of global goods currently transported by sea – ITU has provided rules and frequency resources that help ships communicate and navigate reliably and securely.



With 99 per cent of all Internet traffic travelling through undersea cables, ITU promotes and facilitates efforts to enhance the resilience of this critical infrastructure.



“For 160 years, ITU has brought the world together to ensure technology benefits all of humanity,” said ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin. “In this milestone year, let’s reaffirm our commitment to building a shared digital future where no one is left behind, and where everyone can thrive.”



Since its founding on May 17,1865, ITU has been at the forefront of technology innovation, fostering multilateralism, social and economic growth, security and safety.



From telegraphy and the first radio signals, to satellites, mobile phones and the latest developments in AI and quantum computing, ITU inspires innovation through cooperation as it works for a world where everyone, everywhere is connected.



This year’s World Telecommunication and Information Society Day holds special significance with the 160th anniversary.



Since 1865, ITU has helped shape every major advance in communication: from the telegraph to the telephone, from satellites to the mobile phone, and from the Internet to artificial intelligence and more.



We have seen a great deal of progress in 16 decades with more people connected than ever before, yet one-third of humanity remains offline.



World Telecommunication and Information Society Day is a moment to reflect on the work still ahead.



This year – and every year – we need to ensure that everyone, especially women and girls, benefits fully from the opportunities brought by technology.​

“I thank ITU’s 194 Member States and over 1,000 organizations from the private sector, academia, the technical community that work every day to ensure that the technologies shaping our shared digital future serve everyone, everywhere.”



Digital technologies have the power to accelerate progress across every sector of society, yet that potential remains out of reach for many. Of the 2.6 billion people still unconnected, the majority are women and girls. Gaps in access and affordability of the internet and digital devices, as well as limited digital skills, continue to hinder the participation of women and girls in today’s economy and in shaping tomorrow’s digital solutions. Bridging this divide is essential to unlocking new pathways for economic growth, innovation, and sustainable development.



World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) 2025 highlights the pressing need to advance digital gender equality, so that women and girls everywhere can also benefit from and contribute to digital transformation.



As the world marks 30 years since the Beijing Platform for Action, WTISD-25 is a critical moment to accelerate collective action that ensures digital transformation delivers opportunity for everyone, everywhere.



Aragba-Akpore is a member of THISDAY Editorial Board