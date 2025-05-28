Foundation Recognises Expatriates Contribution to Nigeria’s GDP With Awards

Oluchi Chibuzor

The TEBA Foundation for Humanity, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has commended the contributions of expatriates to the growth of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The foundation in order to further encourage the expatriates irrespective of their countries of origin, recognised them with, “The Expatriates Business Awards,” which it believed would further inspire them to give more to the Nigerian society and ensure the country’s citizens are more engaged.

Speaking at the unveiling of the awards in Lagos recently, Odunola Abayomi, Director of Awards, TEBA Foundation, said that the project aimed at rewarding entrepreneurial spirits of successful foreign personalities, groups, corporate firms and loyal migrants who now see and call Nigeria their homes.

She said the awardees had evolved their lives to contribute to the country’s business landscape over the years, adding that the awards were a testament and celebration of Nigeria’s multifarious business people.

According to her, the company was currently conducting public opinion polls, meticulous research, and reviewing nominations from the general public, insisting that the integrity of its selection process was sacrosanct.

Also commenting, the Head Samuel, the Head, Marketing Communication, Aero Contractors, Irene Samuel, said that the airline as a cultural ambassador, which encourages diversity, supported TEBA Foundation in recognizing worthy persons who have contributed to the growth of the nation.

She said that the partnership was an opportunity for the airline to identify and appreciate expatriates who reside in the country and create job opportunities for Nigerians.

She added: When you evaluate the Nigerian economy, you will find out that they contribute something to the GDP of this country. So, we can’t just let them go unknown or without appreciating their contributions.”