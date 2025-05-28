FG describes INSPIRE project launch as beacon of STEM education in Nigeria

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the office of the Vice President Kashim Shettima, has lauded the launch of the INSPIRE Project as a transformative milestone for Nigeria’s educational and technological development, describing it as a critical step toward empowering the next generation of innovators, scientists, and engineers.

Represented by the Special Adviser to the President on General Duties, Dr. Aliyu Modibbo Umar, the Vice President delivered an impassioned keynote speech at the official unveiling of the project at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja.

The initiative, led by PanAfricare and the TechWomen Alumni Association Nigeria with funding from ExxonMobil Foundation, aims to revolutionize science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education in Nigeria’s underserved public secondary schools.

According to Shettima, “The true measure of a nation’s progress is not in the volume of its exports or the height of its skyscrapers, but in the opportunities it creates for its youth to dream, to discover, and to design the future.”

He emphasized that Nigeria must no longer position its youth as mere spectators in the global knowledge economy but as formidable players.

“The INSPIRE Project is a bold and deliberate effort to spark an enduring interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics among our students. This aligns perfectly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision that investing in education is the most enduring form of nation-building.”

At the heart of the initiative is the INSPIRE Box, a high-tech toolkit equipped with 3D printers, robotics kits, laptops, virtual reality headsets, coding software, merge cubes, and lab equipment, designed to bring interactive STEM learning to schools that have historically lacked such resources.

The project will be implemented in 14 underserved schools across six states, Abia, Bauchi, Kaduna, Lagos, Rivers, and the Federal Capital Territory, with a deliberate focus on gender inclusion and accessibility.

Over 65% of beneficiaries are targeted to be girls, with a minimum of 3% comprising students living with disabilities.

In his welcome address, Dr Patrick Adah, Country Director of PanAfricare Nigeria, expressed deep appreciation to partners and stakeholders, especially ExxonMobil Foundation, for their unwavering support.

“We want to extend our sincere gratitude to ExxonMobil for their generous funding, which has made this project possible. ExxonMobil has been a dedicated supporter of PanAfricare for the past 14 years, during which time they have funded several impactful projects, including the Malaria Control Project in Akwa Ibom State (2011–2017), the Power Forward Project in the Federal Capital Territory (2013–2023), the Future Skills Project in 2024, and now, the INSPIRE Project. Also, ExxonMobil Foundation has continued to fund other projects implemented by PanAfricare in Angola.

Dr Adah highlighted past achievements as the foundation for the new initiative, citing the remarkable performances of Nigerian students in international competitions.

“Through the Future Skills Project, we have witnessed the transformative power of equipping young individuals with modern learning tools and mentorship,” he said.

“The outstanding achievements of our young innovators in the FIRST Tech Challenge serve as a testament to this impact.”

He noted that early this year, “Government Secondary School, Garki, won the prestigious INSPIRE Award, earning them a place at the World Robotics Championship in Houston, Texas.”

“Government Science Secondary School, Maitama, received the Innovation Project Award, qualifying them for the Open Africa Championship in South Africa.”

“Government Science Technical College, Garki, secured the Winning Alliance Award, also granting them participation in the World Robotics Championship in Houston.”

“The INSPIRE Project (Innovation, STEM, and Partnerships for Inclusive and Relevant Education) is built upon these remarkable successes and achievements,” Dr. Adah continued.

During the launch, U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard M. Mills Jr., underscored the international significance of the initiative, saying, “I hope that in the next 15 years, many of the faces I see here today will become tech leaders, empowered through programmes like TechWomen and this partnership between the United States and Nigeria.”

The Ambassador also highlighted the role of mentorship and international collaboration in expanding professional and cultural understanding.

“It’s not just about technical skills; it’s about inspiring future generations regardless of gender.”

Bala Wudiri, General Manager, Public & Government Affairs at ExxonMobil Subsidiaries in Nigeria, echoed this sentiment, reaffirming the Foundation’s dedication to national capacity-building.

“The INSPIRE Project demonstrates our commitment to nurturing the next generation of Nigerian leaders and STEM innovators. By empowering teachers and students with practical tools and training, we are helping to close the performance and resource gap in Nigeria’s science education,” Wudiri said.

The event was attended by several high-ranking officials, including the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Said Ahmad, the Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, and the FCT Education Mandate Secretary, Dr. Danlami Hayyo.

Dr Hayyo commended the initiative, revealing that one of the beneficiary schools in Abuja had recently been declared the best in the country.

“We are elated that schools in the FCT are part of this ground-breaking programme. I will personally ensure that every donated STEM toolkit is fully utilized to prepare our students for the future,” Dr. Hayyo pledged.

In addition to the toolkit distribution, the INSPIRE Project includes teacher training in modern STEM methodologies, mentorship programmes, and STEM competitions, aligning with Nigeria’s Education Sector Renewal Initiative and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 4, 5, 9, 10, and 17).

The launch marks a new chapter in Nigeria’s educational journey, one where digital tools, curiosity, and innovation converge to reimagine classroom learning.

“As we hand over the INSPIRE Box to these schools,” Shettima concluded, “we do so with full confidence that it will stand as a beacon of knowledge, creativity, and empowerment. Let us INSPIRE, not just as a name, but as a national calling.”