Djokovic Makes Winning Start to French Open Title Campaign 

Novak Djokovic began his latest bid for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles title with a commanding win over Mackenzie McDonald.

The former world number one ended his wait for his 100th ATP singles titlein Geneva last week and maintained his recent upturn in form with a 6-3 6-3 6-3 win over the 98th-ranked American.

Djokovic – who turned 38 last week – has now won all 21 of the first-round matches he has played at Roland Garros.

Sixth seed Djokovic will next play Corentin Moutet, who beat fellow Frenchman Clement Tabur in straight sets in the first round.

Djokovic arrived in Geneva without a win on clay in 2025, having suffered first-round exits in both Monte Carlo and Madrid.

But with his wait for a 100th Tour-level titlefinally over – one which had gone on since he completed the career ‘Golden Slam’ at the Paris Olympics last summer – the Serb will feel he is beginning to gain real momentum on this surface.

The one-sided victory over McDonald, completed two minutes short of the two-hour mark, was his fifth successive win following a run of three straight losses.

After that unfamiliar slump in results, Djokovic took the decision to end his six-month partnership with coach and former rival Andy Murray, who he said joked this week that he was winning tournaments now he had “a proper coach”.