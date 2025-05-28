ASIF 2025: Edun, Oduwole, Others to Discuss Role of Sovereign Investment Fund in Attracting Foreign Capital

James Emejo in Abuja





Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, and his counterpart in the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investments, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, will discuss the pivotal role of sovereign wealth funds and institutional investors in mobilising regional and international capital to drive inclusive growth and transformation across Africa, at the fourth annual meeting of the Africa Sovereign Investors Forum (ASIF 2025).

The august event, with the theme, “Leveraging African Sovereign Wealth Funds to Mobilise Global Capital for Transformative Development in Africa,” is scheduled for June 16 to 17 in Abuja, and it would be hosted by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

It will bring together sovereign wealth funds, global institutional investors, development finance institutions, C-suite executives, thought leaders, and sector experts from across the investment landscape to foster strategic partnerships that aligned with a shared commitment to Africa’s sustainable development and economic transformation.

In a statement, NSIA spokesperson, Joyce Onyegbula, said Chair, International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF), Obaid Amrane, and President/Chairman, Africa Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank), Professor Benedict Oramah, will lead the discussions with other dignitaries.

The two-day event will feature thought-provoking panel sessions, fireside chats and curated networking sessions aimed at deepening collaboration and catalysing investment across priority sectors in infrastructure, energy, healthcare, technology, and more.

Commenting ahead of the summit, Managing Director/Chief Executive, NSIA, Aminu Umar-Sadiq, said, “NSIA is honoured to host sovereign wealth funds from across the continent to the fourth Annual Meeting of the Africa Sovereign Investors Forum in Abuja.

“This gathering comes at a pivotal moment that demands bold, coordinated action to deepen collaboration and unlock global capital for sustainable, large-scale, inclusive development in Africa.

“By uniting our collective resources, African sovereign wealth funds can become a formidable catalyst for transformative growth, economic resilience and long-term prosperity.”

Amrane said, “ASIF is a powerful testament to Africa’s capacity to shape its own development narrative. By convening sovereign wealth funds and global investors, we are building the alliances needed to unlock transformational capital for an inclusive and sustainable future for the continent.

“As we convene for this fourth edition of ASIF, we will mark a significant milestone in a journey that has steadily gained momentum since its launch.”

As host of the pivotal meeting, NSIA reaffirmed its commitment to championing strategic investments and high-impact partnerships that would reshape Africa’s socio-economic narrative.