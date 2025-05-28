Again, Navy Deactivates 8 Illegal Refineries, Recovers 16,040 Litres of Stolen Crude Oil in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





In a sustained effort to enhance Nigeria’s daily crude oil output and combat economic sabotage, personnel of the Nigerian Navy attached to Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos have again deactivated eight illegal oil refineries at Obodo Omadino community in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The exercise executed in three different operations led to the seizure of 16,040 litres of stolen crude oil and 1,650 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

According to the Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos, Navy Captain Ikenna Okoloagu, yesterday, the seized items were found in two ovens, 43 dug out pits and 18 polythene sacks.

He disclosed that the first operation was carried out on May 14 this year when operatives, based on credible intelligence uncovered and dismantled two illegal refineries sites at Obodo Omadino which contained approximately 5,625 litres of stolen crude oil, stored in one oven and 17 dug out pits.

Navy Captain Okoloagu said five days later and precisely on May 19, 2025, operatives again discovered and deactivated three refining sites in same Obodo Omadino which led to recovery of approximately 2,500 litres of stolen crude oil and 1,650 litres of illegally refined AGO, stored in 1 oven, 5 dugout pits, and 18 polythene sacks.

“Maintaining operational momentum, FOB ESCRAVOS personnel conducted a follow-up operation on 26 May 2025, uncovering and deactivating another three illegal refining sites at Oteghele, also in Obodo Omadino. These sites harboured an estimated 7,915 litres of stolen crude oil, concealed in 21 dugout pits”, he added.

The Naval Boss said the operations, which were conducted under Operation Delta Sanity II and guided by actionable intelligence, underscored FOB Escravos’ unwavering commitment to the Strategic Directives of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla (Admiralty Medal), aimed at eliminating all forms of maritime illegality in Nigeria’s territorial waters.

He assured of Navy FOB Escravos commitment to its mandate of disrupting the operations of economic saboteurs and ensuring that Nigeria harnesses the full benefits of its natural resources.