FG Begins Payment of Wage Award Arrears to Federal Workers

James Emejo and Wale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The federal government yesterday announced the commencement of payment of the N35,000 wage award arrears to federal government workers.

This was disclosed by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) in a statement issued by Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Bawa Mokwa in Abuja.

The OAGF said many federal government employees have confirmed receipt of the payment, adding that those who are yet received will do so.

The statement further clarified that the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Babatunde Ogunjimi never said the N35,000 wage award was excluded from the 2025 budget as reported by some online media.

It added that the AGF didn’t brief the press on the wage award issue and assured that outstanding arrears would be paid as promised by the government.

Bawa also stated that the payments would be done in installments of N35,000 for five months.

Last month, the AGF announced that the federal government was ready to disburse outstanding five-month- N35,000 wage award arrears to federal government workers.

He explained that the federal government had earlier paid five months wage award to federal government employees in installments, adding that the outstanding arrears would be paid in installments of N35,000 per month for five months.

He added that the first instalment of the outstanding wage award arrears would be paid after the April 2025 salary.

Bawa said: “The wage award arrears would not be paid with the April 2025 salary; it will come immediately after the salary is paid.”

The office further reiterated the federal government’s resolve to fully implement all policies and agreements regarding staff remuneration and welfare to enhance productivity and efficiency.