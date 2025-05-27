Are the Rights of the Nigerian Child Upheld and Protected?

Today, Nigeria celebrates Children’s Day. First celebrated in Nigeria in 1964, it’s a day dedicated to children, to honour them and reflect on the progress and persistent challenges concerning their rights and welfare. In observance of today, THISDAY LAWYER sought the views of a cross-section of Lawyers and Human Rights Activists, to assess how well the welfare of the Nigerian child has been taken care of by the State and Family, to what extent the Child’s Rights Act 2003 has been implemented in the country, and the impact it has had on society so far

Children’s Rights in Nigeria: Progress, Persistent Challenges, and the Road Ahead

Professor Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, SAN

As Nigeria celebrates Children’s Day on May 27th, the occasion serves as a dual purpose: a joyous tribute to childhood and a critical reminder of the nation’s responsibility to uphold and protect the rights of its youngest citizens – the very foundation of its future. Yet, the outlook for many Nigerian children remains deeply concerning. This day offers an opportunity for reflection and action, urging the country to take a forward-looking stance on the pressing issues surrounding children’s rights.

The Nigerian Child’s Rights Act (CRA) of 2003, along with various State-level child rights laws, aligned with international frameworks, provide a robust legal structure to safeguard children’s rights. Despite these protections, millions of Nigerian children continue to endure significant barriers that compromise their fundamental rights to education, protection, health, and dignity. It is imperative that this celebration becomes a call to action, addressing these challenges with urgency and resolve.

Education: The Foundation Yet to be Fully Built

Education is the bedrock of empowerment and hope for children’s futures. Yet, Nigeria faces a stark reality: an alarming 18.3 million children are currently out of school – the highest number globally as of 2024. This educational crisis is fuelled by a tangled web of challenges, including poverty, insecurity, gender inequality, and the dire state of educational infrastructure. The Northern regions feel this burden most acutely, where armed conflict, school attacks, and entrenched socio-cultural norms deprive countless children – particularly girls – of their right to learn and thrive.

These obstacles rob children of opportunities and perpetuate generational cycles of poverty and marginalisation, dimming the promise of a brighter tomorrow. The Child Rights Act, under Section 15, guarantees every child the right to free, compulsory, and universal primary education, placing the onus squarely on the Nigerian Government to deliver this essential right. Yet, despite this legal provision, millions remain excluded, illustrating the urgent need for bold reforms, targeted investments, and community-driven initiatives to ensure every child has access to quality education.

Child Labour: A Barrier to Childhood and Development

Around 22.9% of Nigerian children aged 5 to 14 are trapped in hazardous labor, enduring gruelling work in sectors like mining, quarrying, agriculture, and street vending. These vulnerable children face not only physical exploitation but also the theft of their childhood – robbed of the chance to learn, grow, and dream freely. This ongoing crisis, underscores the urgent need for bold and decisive action. Stronger enforcement of anti-child labour laws, coupled with robust economic support for impoverished families, can break this cycle. Communities must rise to the challenge, fostering awareness and championing the belief that no child belongs in labour, but instead in classrooms, playing fields, and safe spaces where their potential can flourish. It’s not just a fight against child Labour; it’s a fight for the future of Nigeria.

The Child Rights Act of 2003, under Section 11, guarantees the right of every child to dignity. It stipulates that no child should be subjected to physical, mental, or emotional harm, abuse, neglect, maltreatment, sexual exploitation, torture, inhumane or degrading treatment or punishment. Additionally, it protects children from attacks on their honour or reputation, and prohibits their subjection to slavery or servitude, whether under the care of a parent or legal guardian.

Section 28 of the Act addresses explicitly exploitative labour. It mandates that no child shall be forced into labour deemed exploitative or required to carry out tasks that could harm their physical, mental, spiritual, moral, or social development. Furthermore, it prohibits employing children as domestic helpers outside their home or family environment, ensuring their rights and developmental needs are prioritised.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) defines child labour as work that robs children of their childhood, their potential, and their dignity, or work that is detrimental to their physical and mental development. Child labour represents a grave violation of children’s rights, as it exposes them to exploitation and harm during the critical years meant for education, growth, and play. Despite the provisions of Section 28 of the Child Rights Act, which explicitly prohibits exploitative labour and aims to protect children from harmful work conditions, approximately 43% of Nigerian children aged between five and eleven are engaged in child labour. These children often participate in hazardous commercial activities, whether in agriculture, street vending, or other forms of labour, which endanger their survival and development.

This widespread issue not only deprives young individuals of education but also perpetuates cycles of poverty and inequality, diminishing the prospects for national progress. Addressing child labour requires urgent and multifaceted interventions. Robust enforcement of anti-child labour laws is essential to prevent exploitative practices and hold offenders accountable. Furthermore, creating economic support systems (safety nets) for impoverished families can reduce dependency on child labour as a means of survival. Grassroots community engagement, raising awareness about the damaging effects of child labour, and promoting the value of education are equally critical strategies.

Innovative programmes such as vocational training for parents, scholarships for at-risk children, and after-school initiatives can help transition children from labour to learning. Partnerships between the Government, NGOs, and private sector stakeholders can amplify efforts, ensuring that classrooms, playgrounds, and safe spaces become the norm for every child’s development. Ultimately, the fight against child labour is a fight for the future – one that demands unwavering commitment to the rights and well-being of Nigeria’s youngest citizens.

Child Marriage: Stunting Potential and Perpetuating Inequality

Nigeria faces a troubling reality with over 24 million child brides, nearly half of whom were married before reaching the age of 18, according to recent reports by UNICEF and UNFPA. Shockingly, four out of 10 Nigerian girls are married off, before adulthood. Child marriage represents a profound violation of children’s rights, cutting short their education, subjecting them to severe health risks, and reinforcing cycles of poverty and gender inequality.

Despite the Child Rights Act’s clear stipulation that marriage under the age of 18 is illegal, enforcement remains inconsistent, particularly in regions where customary and religious practices dominate legal frameworks. Addressing this deeply rooted issue, requires a comprehensive and multi-faceted approach.

To combat child marriage effectively will require investing in girls’ education, strengthening implementation of extant laws, and public enlightenment and awareness in rural poor communities amongst others.

Female Genital Mutilation (FGM): A Hidden Trauma

Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), or female circumcision, is a serious violation of rights, leading to both physical and psychological harm for victims. Though advocacy has decreased its prevalence in some areas, the practice continues in others, driven by tradition, misinformation, and societal pressure.

Eradicating FGM requires more than just legal measures; culturally sensitive strategies are essential. Engaging community leaders can challenge misconceptions, and promote non-harmful cultural practices. Educational initiatives for children and parents, are vital in dispelling myths and raising awareness about the consequences of FGM.

Empowering women and girls through skill development and support networks helps them resist societal pressures. Economic interventions, such as livelihood programs, offer alternatives to harmful practices, particularly in impoverished communities where FGM is often linked to marriage and financial security. Media campaigns and survivor testimonials can effectively highlight the emotional and economic impacts of FGM.

Finally, fostering global partnerships between governments and NGOs, can pool resources to address this issue comprehensively. By integrating advocacy, education, legal action, and economic support, we can move towards a future free from FGM, safeguarding the dignity and health of every girl.

Pathways to Progress: What Must be Done

To bridge the gap between Nigeria’s legal commitments and the lived realities of its children, a concerted, holistic effort is required:

Strengthen Legal Enforcement and Policy Implementation: Authorities must ensure uniform application of the Child’s Rights Act across all States, harmonising statutory laws with customary and religious practices.

Expand Access to Quality Education: Investment in school infrastructure, teacher training, and safe learning environments – especially in conflict-affected and rural areas- is critical. Programmes promoting girl-child education, and addressing economic barriers must be scaled up.

Address Poverty and Economic Vulnerability: Social protection schemes, conditional cash transfers, and livelihood programmes for families, can reduce the economic pressures that push children into labour and early marriage.

Community Engagement and Advocacy: Changing deep-rooted cultural norms requires sustained dialogue with traditional, religious, and community leaders to champion children’s rights and foster supportive environments.

Collaborative Partnerships: Government agencies, civil society, international organisations, and local communities must collaborate strategically, ensuring resources are efficiently deployed and interventions are context-specific.

Data-Driven Approaches: Improved data collection and monitoring will guide evidence-based policy-making and track progress toward eliminating child rights violations.

In addition, innovative programmes such as mentorship schemes connecting at-risk girls with successful female role models, and media campaigns showcasing the emotional and economic costs of child marriage, can further amplify these efforts. By addressing the root causes and implementing targeted strategies, Nigeria can take meaningful strides toward ending child marriage and securing a brighter future for its girls.

Conclusion

Nigeria stands at a critical crossroads. The gap between legislation and reality, underscores the pressing need for comprehensive action that addresses not only legal reforms, but also the socio-economic and cultural factors that perpetuate child rights violations. Empowering grassroots organisations to act as watchdogs, advocating for children’s rights, and introducing community-based reporting mechanisms, can ensure that violations are identified and addressed swiftly.

Furthermore, incorporating child rights education into school curriculums, can build a generation more aware and protective of these rights. Leveraging technology, such as creating mobile applications for child protection services, can enhance accessibility to resources for at-risk children and their families.

Engaging the private sector is equally vital, as businesses can contribute through corporate social responsibility initiatives focused on education funding, skills training, and family support programmes. Encouraging storytelling through documentaries, short films, and digital platforms, can create impactful narratives to shift public attitudes and inspire collective action.

By mobilising collective will, fostering inclusive partnerships, and integrating innovative, localised solutions, Nigeria can not only bridge the gap between law and practice, but also create a society where every child has the opportunity to thrive and achieve their full potential.

Professor Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, SAN, former Dean of Law, University of Nigeria; former UN Special Rapporteur on Human Trafficking

Reclaiming Our Future: Enforcing Child Rights in Nigeria

Sonnie Ekwowusi

In assessing the humanitarian issues of our time, the pitiable situation of Nigerian children calls for serious concern. A world with endangered children, is a perishing world. It is a great indictment of our age, that the victims of man’s inhumanity to man are our own children – the most innocent among us. Children are our future. Unfortunately, however, children everywhere are victims of rape, torture, infanticide, forced labour, child soldiering, child prostitution, child pornography, unsafe teenage sex, modern slavery, child street hawking, and preventable childhood diseases.

Therefore, this year’s Children’s Day celebration offers us another opportunity, to reflect on the plight of Nigerian children. Over the past year, we have watched with alarm the increasing hostilities against children, and the destruction of countless young lives in Nigeria. Most tragically, over the years, we have witnessed the unnecessary spilling of the blood of innocent children.

For example, in the past ten years, Boko Haram terrorists and abductors in the North have repeatedly stormed schools and seminaries, freely murdering, maiming, raping, and abducting their victims. To date, the whereabouts of Leah Sharibu – a schoolgirl abducted in the North by Islamic terrorists for refusing to convert to Islam – remains unknown. Just a few days ago in Ibadan, a stray bullet killed a 15-year-old SS1 secondary school student, Kehinde Alade. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) recently admitted that a “technical glitch” compromised some results of this year’s exam, after nearly 80% of the students recorded low grades. Frustrated by her poor score, Faith Opesusi Timileyin, 19, committed suicide.

Laws protecting children’s rights, are not lacking in Nigeria. The Child Rights Act, 2003 (as amended) promotes the rights of children. Specifically, Section 30 of the Act prohibits child trafficking, child sex trafficking, and surrogacy. In addition, the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act (TIPPEA Act), condemns all forms of human trafficking. Section 82 of the Act defines trafficking in persons to include:

“… the giving or receiving of payments or benefits to achieve the consent of a person having control over another person or debt bondage for the purpose of placing or holding the person, whether or not in involuntary servitude (domestic, sexual or reproductive), in forced or bonded labour, or in slavery-like conditions, the removal of organs or generally for exploitative purposes”.

This definition clearly captures surrogacy, as well as all parties to surrogacy and agents/persons involved in the business of surrogacy – including doctors, Lawyers, and others – where exploitation is involved.

By virtue of the combined effect of Sections 228, 229, 230, and 328 of the Criminal Code (and their equivalent provisions in the Penal Code), abortion is illegal in Nigeria. The United Nations’ Declaration of the Rights of the Child states that “mankind owes the child the best it has to give”. Similarly, the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) 1989, which Nigeria has signed and ratified, states that every child—before and after birth – has the right to life, basic education, and freedom of expression.

But, despite the foregoing laws protecting the Nigerian child, children in Nigeria remain an endangered species. Unfortunately, only about 16 out of the 36 States of the Federation, have so far adopted the Child Rights Act. Despite the existing legal framework, infanticide and abortion are still routinely committed in many parts of the country. Disturbingly, many young Nigerian girls are renting their wombs for surrogacy for as little as N250,000. Similarly, others are selling their eggs for paltry sums. A few months ago, the University of Ibadan (UI) raised an alarm that many female students were selling their eggs – a dangerous practice that poses serious risks to their procreative health.

Equally disturbing is the sight of children aged between five and eighteen, without access to basic education, loitering the streets – abandoned by negligent parents. The few fortunate ones enrolled in public schools, are exposed to various forms of danger. For over 12 years, school pupils and residents of several communities in local government areas of Oyo State, have suffered from stray bullets fired from a shooting range inside a nearby army barracks. In other parts of the country, many schoolchildren are denied access to basic education, due to unforeseen and avoidable circumstances.

As I stated earlier, this year’s Children’s Day celebration, affords us an opportunity to put in place the necessary mechanisms for the protection of our children. We must recognise that, like adults, children are entitled to the full enforcement of their rights. Therefore, States that object to the Child Rights Act on cultural and religious grounds, are respectfully, urged to adopt and implement the Act.

The Children and Young Persons (Street Trading) Law, which prohibits the employment of female children in street trading, should be enforced. Likewise, the Children and Young Persons (Harmful Publications) Act, the laws on abortion, and the Cinematography Law – which prohibit the dissemination of harmful publications and films to children – should also be enforced. The same applies to the Child Prostitution and Child Pornography Law (2002). Government agencies, voluntary organisations and NGOs, must create frameworks to promote existing child welfare services and trusts in the country.

A society that allows its children to be killed or dehumanised, is heading for extinction. Public office holders and law enforcement agents must understand that, children have rights that must be protected.

Our children should be given the opportunity to develop physically, mentally, morally, spiritually, and socially in a healthy environment, and in conditions of freedom and dignity. That is the only way we can hope to nurture the future leaders of tomorrow. Our future is built on, the triumph of youthful potential. Therefore, if that potential is destroyed, our future is inevitably destroyed as well.

Sonnie Ekwowusi, Human Rights Lawyer, Lagos

In Defence of Children’s Rights in Nigeria

Amanda Demechi-Asagba

Has Nigeria met the rights of children vis-à-vis their fundamental rights listed in the Child’s Rights Act? Education? Child labour? Child marriage? Genital mutilation (right to human dignity and humane treatment) etc?

The State of Child Rights in Nigeria: Progress and Challenges

As Nigeria celebrates Children’s Day, it’s essential to assess the country’s progress in upholding the rights of children. With the United Nations Theme for Children’s Day 2025: Upholding children’s rights is the compass to a better world – today, tomorrow and into the future. This is doubtlessly the key to a secured future.

The theme as stated by the Sustainable Development Goals SDG Resource Centre “Children: Our Future and Our Responsibility”, emphasises both the potential of children as agents of change, and the need to acknowledge the responsibilities adults and the Government have to protect and support them to unleash their potential.

Key Principles of the Theme:

Children as Agents of Change:

Recognising the capacity of children and young people to drive positive transformation, through their unique perspectives and innovative ideas that can help shape a better future.

Our Responsibility: Acknowledging the crucial role adults play in safeguarding children’s rights, ensuring access to essential services such as education, healthcare, and protection from harm.

Focus on the Convention on the Rights of the Child: serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding children’s rights, which are considered human rights.

Listening to Children: Prioritising the importance of listening to children’s views and experiences to understand their needs, aspirations, and priorities, thereby fulfilling their rights to self-expression and participation.

This calls for special focus: Voices Amplified, Potentials unleashed, innovations Ignited. Time to drive change is here! Investment in children, is our best and most secured investment.

The Child’s Rights Act of 2003 guarantees fundamental rights to Nigerian children, including the right to life, survival, and development; protection from discrimination, abuse, neglect, access to education, and access to justice. Children often lack access to justice and protection, with many cases of abuse going unreported or unresolved

Progress Made:

– The Act prohibits child marriage, with Section 21 stating that no person under 18 can contract a valid marriage.

– The law mandates education for children at primary and junior secondary levels (Section 15).

– Children are entitled to protection from discrimination based on origin, sex, or disability (Section 10).

– guarantees participatory rights of the child.

– guarantees paramount consideration for the best interest of the child

– Specifies the duties and obligations of the parents to the child and obligations of the child to the parents and the State

Best Interest of the Child and Participatory Rights

1. The Child’s Rights Act emphasises the importance of considering the best interest of the child in all decisions affecting them.

2. Children have the right to participate in decision-making processes that affect their lives, including freedom of expression and association.

Challenges

1. Child Marriage: Nigeria has one of the highest rates of child marriage globally, with many girls married before age 18, affecting their education, health, and well-being.

2. Education: Approximately 20 million Nigerian children are out of school, highlighting the gap between policy and implementation.

3. Child neglect and abandonment

4. Child Labour: Many children engage in child labour, violating their rights to education and protection.

5. Child Abuse: The country struggles with physical, emotional, and mental abuse, including genital mutilation and child sexual assault which infringes on children’s right to dignity and humane treatment

The Way Forward

To ensure the well-being and development of Nigerian children, it’s crucial to:

1. Strengthen implementation and enforcement of the Child’s Rights Act.

2. Increase access to education and reduce child labour.

3. Address cultural practices that harm children, such as child marriage and genital mutilation.

4. Provide support and protection to vulnerable children, including those in conflict zones and victims of abuse.

5. Provide a one-stop victim protection centre, victim support, welfare, medicals, education, access to justice, compensation

6. Speedy dispensation of justice as justice delayed is victim revictimization and double jeopardy

7. Promote Awareness about children’s rights, and the importance of considering the best interest of the child

Special Protection for Children and their Mothers

In cases of divorce or separation, we advocate for special protection for children and their mothers. To minimise trauma and disruption to the children’s lives, mothers should be allowed to remain in the family home with the children. This approach would help reduce the number of out-of-school children and homeless children.

Maintaining the Children’s Standard of Living

The maintenance of the children should reflect their pre-separation standard of living. Fathers should contribute fairly to the children’s upkeep, taking into account the prevailing economic situation. Unfortunately, some fathers have been known to punish their children and ex-partners, by understating their earnings or manipulating the court system.

Judicial Considerations

Judges should consider the children’s best interests and the economic reality, when determining feeding and maintenance fees. Awarding inadequate amounts, such as N30,000 for three children when the actual cost is N180,000 or more, can be detrimental to the children’s well-being. Such decisions can have devastating consequences, effectively sentencing the children and their mother to financial hardship.

Prioritising the Best Interests of the Child

Courts should prioritise the best interests of the child, ensuring that decisions regarding custody, maintenance, and support prioritise the child’s well-being and stability. By doing so, we can protect the rights and welfare of Nigerian children and their mothers.

AWLA’s Role

Empowering a Brighter Future for Nigerian Children

The African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA), is a beacon of hope for Nigeria’s most vulnerable populations – children. With a steadfast commitment to protecting their rights, AWLA has made a lasting impact in the lives of young Nigerians.

AWLA’s Impactful Initiatives

a. Advocacy and Awareness: AWLA sparks meaningful conversations about children’s rights, particularly for girls, through events and lectures that promote education and protection.

b. Empowering Girls: AWLA’s initiatives empower girls through education, mentoring, and gift-giving, fostering confidence and potential.

c. Zero Tolerance for Bullying: AWLA condemns bullying in schools, prioritising every child’s safety and well-being.

d. Child Protection Advocacy: AWLA advocates for child protection, working tirelessly to eliminate harmful practices that affect children.

e. Supporting Vulnerable Children: AWLA provides a platform for discussion and action, protecting vulnerable children from abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

Access to Justice for All

AWLA’s commitment to justice is unwavering. The organisation provides:

a. Free Legal Representation: AWLA offers free legal services to those in need, ensuring equal access to justice.

b. Free Legal Clinic: Every Friday, AWLA’s legal clinic provides a safe space for individuals to seek legal guidance and support.

AWLA’s efforts focus on:

1. Protecting Children from Harmful Practices: Such as child marriage, genital mutilation, sexual assault and child labour.

2. Promoting Education: Ensuring access to quality education for all children.

3. Providing Support and Protection for children who are victims of abuse or exploitation.

4. Building Bold, Brave, Responsive and Confident Future Leaders.

Collective Action for Common Goal

By working together with government agencies, civil society organisations, communities, industry et al, we can create a brighter future for Nigerian children. AWLA’s dedication to protecting children’s rights is a shining example of the power of collective action. Join the movement and let’s build a safer, more just society for all and particularly a more supportive environment for Nigerian children to thrive.

Mrs Amanda Demechi-Asagba, Global President, African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA); President, Legal Pool for Justice and Equity Initiative (LPJEI)

Child’s Rights, and the Nigerian Challenge

Dr Akpo Mudiaga Odje

Introduction

The child all over the world, has become an endangered specie, prompting a global reaction and vigilance towards their social, political and legal protection. In that connection, the Nigerian State boldly enacted the Child’s Right Act, 2003 to codify amongst others, the rights of the Nigerian child. How far the Federal, State and Local Governments fared in the protection of these highly vulnerable species of the human race, forms the raison d’etre for this introspection.

Child’s Rights

Whilst in many climes and under our 1999 Constitution, the universal age for voting rights is 18 years, however, under common law it is 21 years. This is augmented in the decision of Elias v Elias per Ayoola, JCA (as he then was).

Under the Child’s Right Act, CRA, for short, a child is definitely much lower than both ages relayed above. A child is very tender in age and at the threshold of infancy and eventually at slight maturity. Hence, they are to be given special attention and protection. as they evolve into adulthood.

The Child’s Right Act has listed several protected rights for the child, some of which are :

i) right to personal dignity

ii) right to privacy

iii) right to life

iv) right to parental care

v) right to be protected

vi) right to seek State protection to protect the above and other rights.

Nigerian Governments and Protection of Child’s Rights

It is lucid, both from experience and implementation, that the leaderships of our country have been, and are still paying lip service to upholding the child’s rights. There is a growing lethargy amongst Government at all levels, in finding ways and means towards guaranteeing these rights to the child. The Nigerian child is left lonely, desolate and isolated from all strata of society. Hence, you see and witness the recurring decimal of child abuse and abduction all over the country. There are still overt practices of child labour, and over 20 million children out of school in Nigeria.

In the North, there still exists the Almajiri practice, where a child/children are sent out to beg for a living on behalf of a poor family. This is totally unacceptable in any civilised country, whether its practice is religiously doctrinal or not. A child trained that way and without education, will learn to beg all his lifetime, thus, abandoning his God-given potential and talents to be a great human being.

The debacle issue of child trafficking, is very much still on the front burner. Everyday, there is a press space for this consistent atrocious act against the innocent children. In Lagos, as at the last few days, an NGO is seeking for justice for over one thousand children who have been violated in several ways and places. The story is not different in the IDP camps, as the children are most deprived of all meaningful livelihood for human survival. They are even raped, on top of this vicious environment and surroundings.

Added to this is forced marriage of a child, thus, negating her consent and authorisation, as well as female genital mutilation of children, which is lucidly an act of torture and terror against same.

The universal basic education programme adopted by erstwhile, President Olusegun Obasanjo, has not seen the light of day, till today.

It’s a shame, that a nation which allegedly is planning for the future, yet, has no coherent policies on how to develop the children who are the so-called leaders of her tomorrow, as they are still seen hawking wares on the street, and some even conscripted into crime and yahoo tendencies.

The Way Forward

1. The Federal, State and Local Governments should embark on profiling the total number of children within their demographic terrain, to make planning for same seamless.

2. Introducing them to education at an early stage as done in Singapore, for the technological advancement and development of our country.

3. Parents who refuse to key into item 2, should face prosecution under the universal basic education rules and duty of care under common law.

4. Reduction of tuition fees especially in public schools, to enable room for mass enrolment into educational institutions at an early age.

5. Scholarship programmes from governments, private entities and personalities should be encouraged and solicited for, by Government.

6. A right to education should be made a fundamental human right in Chapter IV of the Constitution, thus, opening up vista for mass education of our children.

7. There should be criminal sanctions against parents/ guardians who send children to hawk wares, or do jobs that are far beyond their abilities.

8. Child labour must be totally abolished in the country.

9. Recreational facilities and sports complexes must be built, maintained and made open to children at early ages, to develop their individual and collective talents .

10. Aggressive talent hunt programmes should be organised by governments, to discover the potentials of these children and that will reduce their propensity to be conscripted into crime.

11. Strict enforcement of laws, especially genital mutilation and forced marriage against children, and any child right violation.

12. A national orientation code should be prescribed and presented by governments, towards training and re-training the child.

13. Almajiri practice and system, must be immediately abolished

14. The procedure for adoption under the *Child’s Rights Act* must be ruthlessly complied with, to prevent unlawful acquisition as it were, of children.

15. The orphanage homes all over the nation must be profiled and watched with eagle eyed security, as those are ostensive avenues for child trafficking as witnessed in the past and now.

16. Nursery schools should also be strictly monitored, as to what are they are imparting and impacting on their children.

17. Our borders are largely very porous, thus, unwittingly adding child trafficking. They need to be fortified.

18 Every Community and religious body in Nigeria, should be included into the implementation of the above, to synchronise and synergise in that regard.

Conclusion

As we prepare to traditionally celebrate the global children’s day, Nigeria and Nigerians should however, collectively ruminate over the pathetic plight of the Nigerian child, and that arduous cross they still have to carry for a long time, with pitiable equanimity.

Let it be known by all humans, that it is not responsible, nor respectful, for the so called giant of Africa to, in the 21st century, still be sending its children who are her future, either to publicly beg for alms, and/or to publicly hawk wares to raise money for their parents.

This makes me to instructively, conclude by plagiarising for inspiration to our beloved children, the” *sympathetic”title* of a novel I read at high school to with “WEEP NOT CHILD” by the literary sage, Ngugi Wa Thiong’O.

Dr Akpo Mudiaga Odje LLD, LLM (London), Member British Council,; Warri, Delta State

Nigeria Hasn’t Fully Met Children’s Rights

Ed Malik, A

The engaging question is: ‘Has Nigeria met the rights of children vis-à-vis their fundamental rights listed in the Child’s Rights Act?’ If you extrapolate the question, its context will include education, child labour, child marriage, genital mutilation and other connected requirements that capture right to fair treatment and dignity of a person.

The fact is that, on policy initiatives written on paper, Nigeria has made significant strides in promoting the rights of children by enacting the Child’s Rights Act (CRA) 2003, which domesticated the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC). But, in real terms, there’s much to be desired. This is because the implementation and enforcement of the relevant articles remain inconsistent, and as such, Nigeria has not fully met the rights of children as outlined in the CRA.

For the purpose of this article, let me point out a few areas. In terms of legal framework, one can say there has been progress, especially acceptance by most States, yet, the implementation has not met with needed political will. As we know, the CRA guarantees fundamental rights for children, including the right to life, survival, development, education, protection from abuse, and freedom from discrimination. It mandates free, compulsory, and universal basic education and prohibits child marriage, child labour, and trafficking. At the Federal and State levels, the articles have not been domesticated for effective implementation and monitoring.

It’s on record that about two States, I think, in the Northern region, have not domesticated the CRA due to cultural, religious, and political resistance. In places where the Act has been adopted, law enforcement, the Judiciary and welfare agencies often lack the capacity or political will to enforce children’s rights.

A major challenge in articulating and enforcing a child’s rights, is poor official tracking mechanism because many violations go unreported, unreviewed and/or unpunished. Child labour is popular because it provides cheap labour, and a significant number of children engage in hazardous work, particularly in illegal mining, agriculture, street vending, domestic servitude and even couriers to terrorists. This unavailing condition has given rise to other forms of abuses like sexual abuse, trafficking, domestic violence and early exposure to crime.

Education would have been a bulwark against the problems of child rights, but, there exists so much disparity in entry levels commitment by State Governments, especially in North Nigeria. Despite the law and enormous resources committed, millions of children, especially girls, are out of school due to insecurity, poverty, and cultural practices. The Almajiri system persists, with poor conditions and no standard oversight. In some these States, child marriage is not frowned at, but encouraged as a customary or religious achievement.

In the North-East, the conflict and unabating insurgency of Boko Haram, banditry, and internal displacement, have all united to deny many children access to education, safety, and healthcare.

So, while Nigeria has shown legislative commitment to the rights of children through the Child’s Rights Act, in real terms, the actual realisation of these rights is far from complete. Until all States domesticate and effectively implement the Act, and there is a coordinated national effort to address poverty, insecurity, cultural barriers, and institutional weaknesses, Nigeria cannot be said to have fully met the fundamental rights of children as enshrined in the CRA.

But, I need to point out that the relative issues have not the taken the form of a Mount Kilimanjaro challenge yet, but rather, can be fixed through a defiant political leadership that appreciates that the future belongs to the burgeoning children, and lays the foundation blocks for sustainability.

Ed Malik, Editor-in-Chief of DDNEWSonline.com, Abuja

Has Nigeria Met the Rights of Children?

Damilola Decker

More than 20 years after the passage of the Child Rights Act, Nigeria continues to fail the very group it promised to protect – its children. The Act was designed to ensure that, the best interest of the child guides all decisions concerning them. But, for far too many Nigerian children, that promise remains unfulfilled. They are growing up unseen, unheard, and unprotected.

The numbers tell a tragic story. According to UNICEF, over 18.3 million children were out of school as of 2024. While many States have passed the Child Rights Act, implementation remains weak and poorly funded. Even where schools exist, the quality of education is often poor, with overcrowded classrooms, undertrained teachers, and little learning support. No one is held accountable, when a child is denied education. This is partly because, the right to education in Nigeria is not enforceable in court. It is included in Chapter II of the Constitution, which outlines non-justiciable principles of State policy. The Government can promise free education, but, there is no legal obligation to deliver it. As a result, children are left behind, and the State is never held to account. In reality, most children are not included in decisions that affect them.

Insecurity has also placed children in harm’s way. Since the Chibok abductions in 2014, Nigeria Mourns reports that at least 1,742 other children have been kidnapped from schools across Northern Nigeria. These are not just statistics. These are children whose lives have been disrupted by violence in their quest for education, and whose futures now hang in the balance.

The situation is even worse, for girls. According to a 2024 UNICEF report, Nigeria ranks third globally in the number of child brides. More than 24 million girls have been married before the age of 18, with national prevalence as high as 44% in some communities. Female genital mutilation is also rising among girls aged 0 to 14, increasing from 16.9% in 2013 to 19.2% in 2018. Nigeria is home to an estimated 19.9 million FGM survivors. Yet, prosecutions remain rare, despite the existence of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, which criminalises this practice.

Sexual and domestic violence against children, particularly girls, is widespread and grossly underreported. Around 30% of girls in Nigeria experience physical violence, and at least 7% have been subjected to sexual violence. Most never receive justice due to stigma, societal silence, and weak law enforcement. The situation is even more harrowing, for child domestic workers. Studies show that more than 15 million Nigerian children under the age of 14 are working, many as live-in house helps. These children, often girls, are denied education, rest, and protection. A joint study by NORC and The Freedom Fund found that nearly 89% of child domestic workers endure exploitative conditions, with 1 in 11 reporting physical or sexual abuse. Many of these children work in the homes of relatives, where abuse is hidden behind the guise of family obligation.

Access to healthcare, a fundamental right under the Child Rights Act, is also severely lacking. For many school-age girls, managing their periods becomes a monthly source of fear and shame. According to the World Economic Forum, approximately 24% of adolescent girls miss school during their menstrual cycles due to a lack of access to sanitary products, inadequate sanitation facilities, or fear of stigma. This absenteeism can result in girls missing up to 20% of the academic year, hindering their educational progress and future opportunities. These realities undoubtedly rob girls of dignity, safety, and the chance to thrive.

The catastrophic crisis of this year’s JAMB examinations, is emblematic of how Nigeria has failed its children. Students were failed by the very system designed to give them a future. Technical failures, power outages, and missing questions derailed the dreams of hundreds of thousands. What hurt most, was the response from those in charge. Officials dismissed the trauma with the words, “Man proposes, God disposes”.

But, Faith Opesusi Timileyin did not fail because of God. She failed because a broken system failed her. At only 19, she had taken the exam for the second time, determined to become a microbiologist. When her result came in far lower than the previous year, Faith swallowed poison and died. Her death was not fate. It was a consequence of indifference and incompetence.

Children’s Day should not be a ceremonial event. It should force us to reflect on who we are as a nation, and what we owe our children. If Nigeria truly wants to grow, it must begin by protecting its youngest citizens. We must stop treating child protection laws as optional. We must invest in their education, ensure access to healthcare, prosecute abusers, and provide safe spaces where children can thrive.

The future we speak so much about, depends on the children we are failing right now. Unless we change that, every celebration will only remind us of how far we have fallen short.

Damilola Decker, Programme Officer, Civic Space Strengthening, Global Rights, Nigeria

A Call to Renewed Commitment on Children’s Day

Okechukwu Nwaguna

As we honour Children’s Day today, it is essential to reflect on the progress and persistent challenges concerning the rights of children in Nigeria, particularly in the context of the Child’s Rights Act of 2003. While this Act provides a solid legal foundation for protecting children’s rights, we must acknowledge the significant gaps in its implementation and enforcement.

Education

Progress has been made in improving access to education; however, many children, especially in rural areas, still face barriers to quality schooling. The staggering numbers of out-of-school children, particularly among girls, undermines their fundamental right to education. The increasing attacks on schools and the abduction of children by bandits, especially in the northern regions, represents severe setbacks. Moreover, in the Southeast, the enforcement of sit-at-home orders by separatist groups, has further restricted children’s access to education.

Child Labour

Despite existing laws against child labour, millions of children continue to work in hazardous conditions, severely impacting their education and overall well-being. Many impoverished families resort to placing their children as house helps, exposing them to potential abuse and exploitation. Girls, in particular, face heightened risks of rape, defilement, and other forms of sexual violence.

Child Marriage

Child marriage remains widespread in numerous regions, violating girls’ rights to education, health, and personal growth. Attempts to legislate against this harmful practice are often met with cultural and traditional resistance, impeding progress toward eradication.

Genital Mutilation

Female genital mutilation (FGM) persists in certain communities, infringing on girls’ rights to humane treatment and dignity. Advocacy against FGM has made strides, yet the enforcement of prohibitive laws continues to lag.

While Nigeria possesses a comprehensive legal framework aimed at safeguarding child rights, the lived experiences of countless children reveals a different reality. Committed government action, effective law enforcement, and community education are vital to ensuring that every child’s rights are acknowledged and upheld.

Conclusion

On this Children’s Day, let us renew our pledge to protect and empower our children, ensuring that their rights and futures are at the forefront of our national agenda. It is our collective duty to create a safe and nurturing environment, where every child can thrive.

Together, we can make a difference.

Okechukwu Nwaguna