UNIOSUN, Nigerian Machine Tools Sign MOU to Boost Engineering Skills Devt

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

In a landmark move to bolster practical engineering education and National Technical capacity, Osun State University and Nigeria Machine Tools Limited (NMTL) have formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a state-of-the-art Engineering Skills Development Centre (ESDC) in Osogbo.

The agreement, signed during a high-level visit by the management team of NMTL to the university, marks the culmination of months of strategic engagement between both institutions.

It will provide hands-on technical training and entrepreneurship development for mechatronics engineering and other engineering students of the university and other trainees from across the country.

Speaking at the signing ceremony over the weekend, the Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye, described the MoU as “a milestone in bridging the gap between academic theory and industrial practice.”

He emphasized the importance of industry-academic collaboration in tackling youth unemployment and enhancing national productivity.

The Executive Management of Nigeria Machine Tools, led by its Training and Product Development Manager, Engr. Alexander Igweze, also commended the university’s forward-thinking approach, highlighting the significance of aligning academic output with industry demands.

It will be recalled that a delegation from UNIOSUN visited NMTL several months ago to assess the institution’s technical infrastructure and explore areas of synergy.

This led to the formation of a joint committee tasked with drafting the MoU. With the formal signing now completed, the agreement takes immediate effect.

According to the terms of the MoU, the ESDC will serve as a technical and entrepreneurship training hub for students, professionals, and the wider public.

Its programmes are designed to improve employability, encourage self-reliance, and support Nigeria’s economic transformation by nurturing a skilled workforce.

The curriculum will be continuously updated to meet global standards and will offer certification courses in: Technical Skills such as welding, fabrication, and industrial maintenance, Machining and CNC operations,

Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and Manufacturing (CAM), and Foundry and metal casting technologies.

“This partnership is a win-win for academia, industry, and the Nigerian economy,” said Professor Adebooye.

“It reflects our commitment to producing graduates who are not only academically sound but practically skilled and globally competitive.”

The collaboration further underscores Osun State University’s expanding influence in the area of practical engineering education, and Nigeria Machine Tools’ pivotal role in industrial workforce development.

As the Engineering Skills Development Centre opens its doors, stakeholders are optimistic that it will become a national model for effective University-industry partnerships that drive real economic change.