Total Payouts Hit N23bn as IG Disburses N2.8bn to Police Families of Fallen Officers

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Kayode Egbetokun, has presented Group Life Assurance and Family Welfare Insurance cheques totaling over N2.85 billion to the next-of-kin of 1,235 fallen officers.



This is the tenth phase of the disbursement, and it brings the total amount paid under the insurance scheme to N23 billion.



So far, it has benefitted 8,311 families of fallen heroes and covered benefit arrears from 2018 to 2024, according to Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.



The event was attended by members of the force management team, senior police officers, stakeholders from the insurance sector, and beneficiaries of the initiative.



Egbetokun reaffirmed the NPF’s commitment to honouring the sacrifices of officers who lost their lives in active service, describing the police as an institution founded on service, integrity, and sacrifice.



He stressed that while no amount can replace a lost life, the welfare of officers and their families remains a top priority.



The IG highlighted that this initiative has cleared long-standing death benefit claims under the 2018/2019, 2021/2022, 2022/2023, and 2023/2024 insurance policies.



Before this phase, N20.1bn had already been disbursed to 7,076 beneficiaries across nine phases.



He said: “Through sustained efforts, the Force had successfully disbursed benefits to 7,076 beneficiaries in nine phases, amounting to N20.1bn.



“Further demonstrating this commitment, the IG announced the disbursement of an additional N2.86bn to 1,235 beneficiaries.



“This tenth phase, which was disbursed today, 23rd of May 2025, brings the total insurance benefits paid to N23bn, benefiting 8,311 families.”

Egbetokun expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continuous support and reiterated the Force’s resolve to ensure no next of kin is left in uncertainty.