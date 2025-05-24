Be Ruthless to Terrorists, Army Chief Orders Commanders, Troops

.Troops foil terrorists’ attack in Damboa, kill 16 fighters

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, yesterday ordered commanding officers and troops of Operation Hadin Kai to be ruthless to terrorists to wind down the ongoing fight against insurgency, terrorism, and other emerging security threats in the country.

Also, the Nigerian Army said that troops of Operation Hadin Kai have foiled the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ coordinated attack on Damboa town in the early hours of yesterday.

General Oluyede, who gave the order while declaring closed the COAS biannual conference in Maiduguri, further charged the troops not to show mercy to the sworn enemies of the state in their resolve to stamp them out of Nigeria’s territory.

He noted that they sought to disrupt the way of life of the people and destroy the social and traditional fabric of the nation.

The COAS biannual conference assembled top generals to brainstorm on the way forward to safeguard national peace and security.

According to him, “There is no contesting our decision to completely neutralise these detractors to peace. Thus, I charge each and every officer and soldier to spare no quarter in running these terrorists and criminals to ground.

“They seek to disrupt our way of life and destroy the society that our forefathers built. We will not allow such to happen.”

He stressed that every strategic decision made at the conference must be adopted to achieve the set objectives of the first Bi-Annual conference.

Oluyede, however, revealed that the Service will, in the coming weeks, induct more combat enablers into its operations.

He said, “As a fallout of our deliberations, we will, in the coming weeks, induct more combat enablers into our operations. We need to understand that the strength of the Nigerian Army does not solely lie in the weapons we place on the battlefield but more in the will of our soldiers who wield them.

“Accordingly, it behoves everyone seated here to show exemplary leadership, to mentor soldiers, and guide the next generation on the right path.”

The Army Chief stated that the nation is today faced with an adversary that threatens the very fabric of the nation’s socio-cultural heritage.

He noted that the depth of discourse and clarity of thought expressed during the sessions reflected the intellectual rigour and strategic foresight required to thrust the Nigerian Army into a future filled with unprecedented possibilities.

“I, therefore, make bold to say that the objective of this first biannual conference has largely been achieved, judging by the well-articulated inputs and contributions that have surpassed my expectations,” he said.

Oluyede concluded that concerted efforts will be made to implement the suggested measures in current and future engagements.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army said that they lost two soldiers of the Operation Hadin Kai that foiled the ISWAP terrorists’ coordinated attack on Damboa town.

The Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 7 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Ajemasu Jingina, in a statement yesterday, said the ISWAP terrorists launched a fierce attack on the Azir Bridge area in the 25 Task Force Brigade Area of Responsibility.

He said the troops responded with counter-attacks and artillery fire, and airstrikes were carried out by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, thereby mounting a robust defence that resulted in the neutralisation of at least 16 ISWAP fighters.

The Nigerian Army, he said, is committed to its role in safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity, winning all land battles, and ultimately bringing an end to terrorism in all its forms.

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai further pledged to sustain attacks on terrorist groups and maintain high morale during counter-insurgency operations across the North-east operational theatre.