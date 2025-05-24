ActionAid Nigeria Condemns Criminal Charges against Akpoti-Uduaghan

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has condemned the criminal charges levelled against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by the federal government, calling for an end in the abuse of state power.

ActionAid Nigeria, in a statement by its Country Director, Mr. Andrew Maedu, said it is alarmed by the federal government’s decision to file criminal defamation charges against a sitting senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over public allegations she made regarding her personal safety and political interference.

Mamedu noted that “It is a gross misuse of state power for the federal government to pour financial and institutional resources into criminally prosecuting a citizen who has made serious allegations against two political figures who have been the subject of widespread controversy, instead of investigating the claims and upholding justice. At a time when Nigerians are facing economic hardship, insecurity, and shrinking civic space, this prosecution raises serious concerns about the federal government’s priorities and reflects a dangerous pattern of silencing dissent rather than pursuing accountability.”

Mamedu added that: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s silence — as always — in the face of this unfolding crisis is not just disappointing, it is an abdication of moral and constitutional responsibility.’’

He also noted that the use of criminal defamation, a law increasingly discredited globally and being challenged even within Nigeria to shield powerful actors from scrutiny, marks an alarming regression for Nigeria’s democracy.

He insisted that “This case is especially disturbing as it undermines years of advocacy for women’s representation in politics. By singling out a woman lawmaker for criminal prosecution while shielding men like Yahaya Bello who is currently being prosecuted by the EFCC, a federal agency, on a 19-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and money laundering to the tune of billions of naira. Bello, despite facing serious allegations, is now positioned as a key witness in the same government’s prosecution of a senator. This reality completely undermines the credibility of both the federal government and the EFCC.

“The contradiction is not only troubling, but also outrageous and exposes a selective approach to justice that erodes public trust.

“This is not a case where the federal government should be involving itself. The FG is fighting a battle that does not concern it. If Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claims are considered defamatory, Yahaya Bello and Senate President Akpabio should seek civil redress through the courts in their individual capacities.

“The federal government has no business interfering in a matter that should be left to the parties involved. This interference signals a dangerous misuse of state power to protect political interests rather than uphold justice.”

ActionAid Nigeria therefore demanded: “An immediate halt to the criminal defamation proceedings against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan; an independent, transparent investigation into her public allegations; a public statement from President Tinubu reaffirming the government’s commitment to democratic accountability and the protection of dissenting voices.”

It called on the media and the few remaining independent voices within the judiciary to resist what it described as an abuse of power.