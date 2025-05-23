VivaJets Seeks Urgent Intervention to Intra-Africa Air Travel Barriers

Nigerian business aviation firm, VivaJets, has advocated a quick intervention to barriers threatening seamless air travel within African nations.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of VivaJets, Chukwuerika Achum, declared this recently at the just concluded Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire, highlighting the economic consequences of any further delay.

VivaJets, which is a flagship brand of Falcon Aerospace Limited, offers aircraft charter, management, sales and acquisition services, priding itself in innovation and accessibility.

The firm recently obtained an Air Operating Certificate (AOC) from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) as it continues to expand its operations globally.

Achum justified an improvement in intra-African air connectivity, asserting that aviation remains a key driver of economic integration and growth on the continent.

He is however worried that despite Africa’s shared bond, it is still much easier to fly from Lagos to London, than from Lagos to Abidjan due to existing restrictions.

He cited some of the constraints, including the exorbitant intra-continental air travel and cumbersome operational procedures, amongst other inefficiencies plaguing the aviation network in the continent and limiting progress across sectors such as trade, tourism and investment.

“A combination of limited infrastructure, overregulation and poor collaboration among African states have restricted the ability of airlines, both commercial and private, to scale effectively across borders.

“Our skies are still segmented by outdated agreements and policies. What Africa needs now is a unified, modern aviation strategy that prioritizes accessibility, innovation and collaboration,” he advised.

Addressing Africa’s readiness to commence manufacturing aircraft parts locally, Achum said this ambition will be largely guided by market reality.

“There must be volume and demand. Until intra-African trade and logistics grow significantly, we won’t be able to support high-volume and high-tech manufacturing on the continent,” he said.

He further expressed frustration over lack of follow-through in policies.

“We hear all the right things, but when it’s time to act, nothing happens. Even something as basic as getting a landing permit for a business jet from Lagos to Abidjan can take up to 48 hours,” he stated.

He added that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) travel certificate, designed to facilitate free movement within the region, was still not admissible in some member states, including Côte d’Ivoire.

According to him, “We say we want regional integration, yet it’s often easier to fly from Lagos to Paris than Lagos to Abidjan.

“We are a continent of over 1.4 billion people, with growing cities, industries and innovation hubs. If we get aviation right, we unlock a future where Africans can move, trade and connect freely, while that future is within reach.”