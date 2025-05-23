Tinubu Seeks Traditional Rulers’ Support As Haastrup Is Crowned 41st Owa-Obokun of Ijesaland

President Bola Tinubu has called for deeper collaboration between the traditional institutions and government at all levels towards ensuring all-round development in the country.

Tinubu made the call at the coronation ceremony of Oba Adesuyi Hastruup as the 41st Owa Obokun of Ijesaland in Ilesa, Osun State, on Friday.

The president was represented at the event by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

“Let us work hand in hand to confront the challenges that are facing our people and to deliver meaningful change.

“Change that is visible in schools, in markets, on roads, and in the dignity of every citizen,” the president said.

Tinubu, who noted that the throne of Owa Obokun was not merely a seat of royal power, described it as a sacred custodian of the values, aspirations and spiritual heritage of the Ijesa people.

“As we celebrate our new monarch, let us remember that our cultural diversity is not a burden, but a strength that enriches our national identity.

“In our royal institutions, we find deep wells of wisdom, guardianship and moral authority.

“The place of the traditional ruler remains central in promoting communal harmony, resolving conflicts and fostering grassroots development.

“In this light, I charge Your Majesty to continue to be a pillar of unity and a bridge between the past and the promise of tomorrow.

“Our nation yearns for peace, equity and progress and traditional rulers like yourself have a vital role to play in achieving this vision.

“May your palace be a sanctuary of justice, dialogue and service,” he said.

The president also said that with the Renewed Hope Agenda, his administration was fully committed to supporting the aspirations of all communities, including the “great people of Ijesaland”.

In his remarks, Governor Ademola Adeleke described Oba Haastrup as a socialite with public interest at heart, a philanthropist with a big impact on the society and a leader with a truly large heart.

Adeleke praised the Owa Obokun for his absolute loyalty and supportive backing as a deputy to his late brother, Isiaka, when he served as the first executive governor of the state.

“I congratulate the good people of Ijesaland on this historic occasion when a leader of repute is ascending the throne of his forefathers.

“I reaffirm the commitment of our administration to the overall development of Ijesaland,” he said.

Adeleke, who also paid glowing tribute to the memory of the late Owa Obokun, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, described him as a father figure, a top scholar and a sound businessman.

“The late Owa was the builder of modern Ijeshaland,” he said.

In his brief remarks, Oba Haastrup appreciated dignitaries at the event for their presence.

The dignitaries at the event included former President Olusegun Obasanjo, his Deputy, Atiku Abubakar; former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye; and Chief Deji Adeleke, among others.

Oba Hastruup was selected as the 41st Owa Obokun on December 27, 2024 succeeding Oba Aromolaran.

Hastruup, from the Bilaro Oluodo Ruling House, emerged as the Owa-elect during a selection process conducted by kingmakers at the Ilesa West Local Government Secretariat.

During the coronation ceremony, all shops and markets in the town were under lock and key. (NAN)