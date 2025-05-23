Stakeholders Lament Non-regularization of Council for Social Work 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Stakeholders in the social work profession have expressed deep concern over the non-regularization of the Nigerian Council for Social Work.

The stakeholders made this declaration in a communique issued at the end of a strategic meeting convened by the Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW), in collaboration with its affiliate professional bodies such as Association of Social Work Educators in Nigeria (ASWEN), Association of Medical Social Workers of Nigeria (AMSWON) and Institute of Social Work in Nigeria (ISOWN).

A statement issued in Ibadan by the National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the association, Musliudeen Adebayo, said the meeting held in Abuja, was aimed at deliberating on pressing issues affecting the practice of social work in Nigeria, with particular focus on the regularization of the Nigerian Council for Social Work.

The meeting was attended by the President of NASoW, Alhaji Mashood Mustapha; General Secretary, Mrs. Esther Nasara; President of ASWEN, Prof. Alamveabee Idyorough; National Secretary, Prof. James Ayangunna; National President of AMSWON, Mr. Kayode Ogedengbe and National General Secretary, Daniel Ellu.

The stakeholders, in the communique, appreciated President Bola Tinubu for the welfare packages of his administration meant for the Nigerian vulnerable population, expressing deep concern over the non-regularization of the Nigerian Council for Social Work, since the Nigerian Council for Social Work (Establishment) Act was signed into law in 2022 by former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

They also lamented that the delay has created a vacuum in the regulation and coordination of professional social work practice across the country.

The communique read: “After extensive deliberations and professional engagement, the following resolutions were reached and unanimously adopted.

“Collective Appeal to the Federal Government. The leadership of NASoW, ASWEN and AMSWON called on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to urgently make operational, the council in accordance with the provisions of the Act, to ensure that the regulatory framework envisioned by the law is operationalized.

“Impact of Non-operation. The absence of the council undermines the growth, recognition and regulation of social work practice in Nigeria. It is affecting the standardization of education as well as training, licensing of practitioners, and monitoring of ethical practices across various sectors including health, education, justice, and humanitarian services.

“Commitment to Collaboration and Advocacy. The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of the professional bodies to working collaboratively in promoting the social work profession in Nigeria. It resolved to intensify advocacy and constructive engagement with relevant government authorities until the Council is formally operational.

“Call to Action. All stakeholders including policy makers, the media, and the general public are called upon to support this cause which seeks to enhance the delivery of essential social services, protect the vulnerable, and promote national development through professional social work practice.

“This communique is issued in the spirit of unity, professionalism, and commitment to national service by the leadership of the undersigned bodies.”