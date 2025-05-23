Olabimtan, Best Candidate for Ondo APC Chairmanship, Say Groups

As the race for the chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State gathers momentum, the chairman, State Universal Basic Education, SUBEB, Victor Olabimtan has been described as the most competent and experienced candidate to lead the party into its next phase.

The groups, Ondo Youths in Diaspora (OSYiD) and the Social Rehabilitation Group (SRG) in separate statements, said Olabimtan’s political pedigree, administrative competence and party loyalty place him far ahead of other aspirants vying for the state’s APC chairmanship position.

Coordinator of OSYiD, Ambassador Gbenga Olukayode, popularly known as Pedro said the former Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly had consistently demonstrated leadership capacity, both in legislative and executive roles, which are essential for managing a party as broad-based as the APC.

“Olabimtan is not just a party man; he is a tested and trusted leader who understands grassroots politics, party structure, and governance.

“His tenure as Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly was marked by maturity, firmness, and fairness.

“He also brought sanity, order and progress to the State Universal Basic Education Board as Chairman. These are the kind of qualities the APC needs at this critical time,” Olukayode stated.

He added that the party must move beyond sentiments and consider pedigree, performance and party-building capacity in choosing its next leader, stressing that Olabimtan had shown uncommon loyalty and resilience over the years.

On his part, Prince Ademola Obadofin, the Southwest Coordinator of the Social Rehabilitation Group (SRG), an APC-aligned pressure group, said Olabimtan’s political background and accomplishments make him the most qualified aspirant.

“Olabimtan represents the experience, character, and competence needed to restore unity and direction within the APC in Ondo State. He is a man of ideas and action, a loyal party stalwart who has never wavered in his commitment to the progressive cause,” Obadofin said.

He further highlighted Olabimtan’s role in stabilising SUBEB and transforming basic education in the state, noting that his leadership style was inclusive, result-driven and transparent.

Besides, he said the SUBEB boss had touched lives in many homes across the three senatorial districts of Ondo State through youth employment and empowerment.

“We cannot afford to hand over the party to individuals without a clear track record of performance and loyalty.

“Victor Olabimtan has served this state with honour and integrity.

“His emergence as chairman will inject fresh energy and maturity into the party structure,” he stressed. some of the other contenders have held positions of power with minimal impact to show for their tenure, Chief Olabimtan stands apart as a man of compassion, vision, and proven dedication to the people of Ondo State.

“His commitment to improving lives has been felt across the length and breadth of our state—through visible, people-centered initiatives and a leadership style rooted in empathy and accessibility.

“A man of noble mien, Chief Olabimtan brings to the table a calm poise, a principled character, and an unwavering commitment to unity.

“These qualities will be crucial in strengthening and growing our party, particularly as we approach the upcoming Presidential, Senatorial, House of Representatives, and House of Assembly elections.

“Electing a man like Chief Olabimtan is not just a choice—it is a strategic step toward assured victory. His political acumen, organizational skill, and personal charisma make him not only an ideal leader but also a catalyst for success in every electoral front,” Obadofin appraised.