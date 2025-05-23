Obokun Stool: Court Fixes July 3 for Applications as  New Judge Takes Over Suit

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The High Court of Osun State, Ilesa, has adjourned till July 3, 2025, a suit seeking to restrain the new Owa Obokun of Ijesa-elect, Prince Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, from proceeding with the planned coronation until he has performed the due coronation process in line with the established tradition and culture of Ijesland for the selection of the new Owa Obokun.

The case has, however, been assigned to a new judge, Justice J M Agboola, from Justice Dr. A. A. Aderibigbe due to complaint of bias from the Arimoro family.

The new judge stated that all parties must be served, emphasising that the court will not grant any injunction until all applications regarding service and harmonisation of parties are addressed, including the one requesting the stoppage of the coronation of Prince Haastrup.

The Arimoro family of Bilaro Oluodo Ruling House (Ilesa), has instituted a case against false coronation claims by Prince Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, and nine others.

They had also written to the Chief Judge of Osun State requesting the former presiding Judge, Justice Dr. A. A. Aderibigbe, to recuse himself from the case to enable them to get a fair hearing, unbiased and impartial judgment.

The Arimoro family, represented by Prince Kayode Michael Adewale Arimoro and Prince Adedire Adegoke Arimoro – the Global Coordinator of Arimoro Lineage of Bikaro Oludodo Dynasty (claimants), is contesting the process that led to the selection and planned coronation of Prince Haastrup as the new Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, describing it as compromised and an abuse of the tradition and culture of Ijesaland.

arrister Oyebola Odeleye, from Authority Chambers, who appeared for the claimants, said after the court session that “we will keep fighting until we get justice. What they are planning to do now, the court ought to have restrained them a long time ago.”

“ We have had three appearances. Whatever is being done in respect of the coronation now cannot be permanent. The court of law is a court of justice. We will do all we need to do in this circumstance. A man who built a house can be ordered by a court to vacate the house if the land does not belong to him.”

According to him, the fact that the coronation takes place before the next adjournment does not mean that the case has ended. “What we are after is not just the coronation but the stool of Owa Obokun. That is our focus. We believe that justice will be served. We have presented our case in line with the law of Osun State. What we want the court to do is to do justice, even if heaven will fall.”

Also reacting to the case, Prince Adewale Michael Arimoro, a contestant for the Owa Obokun’s stool, said he was aware of the coronation coming up today ( Friday).

“It is a ceremony. This does not affect our case. Litigation could be long, but justice will prevail in the end. Our position as a family is that the procedure of the emergence of Prince Clement Haastrup was not in line with the tradition of Ijesaland. I believe justice will prevail. “

“We will stand and work with the law because we are all abiding citizens. Let them do the coronation they want to do, but we will still have another real coronation. We are focused on the finished line.”

He added: “The local government’s hijacking of the throne to sell it to the highest bidder was wrong and unprecedented in Ijesaland’s history. As we speak, out of the three remaining lineages in our dynasty, each is currently in court on the same matter. Justice could be delayed, but there will be light at the end of the tunnel at the end.”

The defendants in the Suit are: Prince Clement Adesuyi Haastrup (for himself and on behalf of members of Ajimoko/Haastrup Royal Family). Others are: High Chief Ibitoye Folorunsho Adeniyi, (The Obanla OfIjesaland), His Royal Majesty Oba (Engr) Moses Oluwafemi Agunsoye (The Elegboro Of Ijebu-Jesa), His Royal Majesty Oba Festus Kayode Awogboro (The Alademure Of Ibokunland), High Chief Saka Fapohunda (The Ogboni Of Ilesa) (for themselves and on behalf of all the kingmakers).

Others are: (Agba Ijesa) of Ijesaland, Ijesa Central Traditional Council, The Executive Governor of Osun State, the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Osun State, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Osun State, and Ilesa West Local Government.

Prince Adewale Arimoro has challenged the Ijesha kingmakers and the Osun state government and its agencies of travesty of justice in the selection of Prince Clement Haastrup as the new Owa Obokun-elect.