Obasanjo, Sanwo-Olu, Adesina to Speak at The AgriConnect Summit 2025

Oluchi Chibuzor

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina and other notable personalities will speak at the upcoming AgriConnect Summit 2025 aimed at bridging generations to build Africa’s agricultural future.

Organisers of the event in a statement said leaders, visionaries, and innovators across the African agricultural ecosystem will converge at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, for the second edition of The AgriConnect Summit.

The landmark event, the statement said, is dedicated to solving the continent’s most pressing food security challenges through collaboration, innovation, and youth engagement.

With this year’s theme, “Bridging the Generational Divide: Tactics and Strategies for Building Future Agripreneurs,” the summit aims to empower and equip a new generation of agripreneurs to take the lead in shaping a sustainable agricultural future for Nigeria and Africa at large.

“The event will be chaired by former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR, a

lifelong advocate for agricultural transformation and food sovereignty. The keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank and a globally celebrated champion of youth-focused agricultural policies. Special guests include: the Consul General of China, Yan Yuqing, EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Gautier Mignot and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Executive Governor of Lagos State.”

In a bold demonstration of its commitment to sustainable agricultural development, Lorien

Works, organisers of The AgriConnect Summit, will be hosting a free two-day workshop and

training program from May 28–29, 2025, designed exclusively for aspiring agripreneurs. This

workshop will offer practical insights into agribusiness finance, branding, market access,

agritech innovations, and government support schemes.

“Participants will have the opportunity to pitch their agribusiness ideas to a panel of industry

leaders for a chance to win grants and cash prizes of up to $5,000, along with mentorship

opportunities to help them scale their ventures. In addition, a special AgriTech Hackathon will bring together developers, engineers, and problem-solvers to create innovative, tech-based solutions to challenges in agriculture. The most promising projects will be recognised and rewarded at the main summit on May 30,” the statement added

Co-organised by Managing Partner at Lorien Works and CEO of Siella Red Media & Tech, Dr. Toyosi Obasanjo, and Temire Bob-Egbe, Founding Partner at Lorien Works, The AgriConnect Summit 2025 is designed as a platform where public and private sectors, youth and experience, technology and tradition, come together to reimagine Africa’s agricultural future.

“Innovation rarely happens in isolation,” said Dr. Toyosi Obasanjo. “Our goal is to connect

people, ideas, and industries to tackle agriculture’s biggest challenges and unlock its greatest

opportunities.” “We’re creating a space where future agripreneurs are not only inspired but supported—through access to funding, mentorship, and a vibrant community,” adds Temire Bob-Egbe.