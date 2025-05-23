Oat Construction Marks 25 Years of Building Legacy 

Oat Construction Company Limited recently celebrated its 25th anniversary—marking a remarkable journey of growth, innovation, and contribution to the built environment in Nigeria and beyond.

Founded in 2000, Oat Construction has become a trusted name in civil engineering and infrastructure development. For 25 years, they have delivered enduring projects that span commercial, residential, and public infrastructure—setting benchmarks for quality, professionalism, and client satisfaction.

“We are honored to reach this milestone,” added Mr. Adeniji, MD/CEO of Oat Construction. “Our 25-year legacy is not only a story of perseverance and hard work but of meaningful impact in the communities we serve. As we celebrate 25 years, we also renew our commitment to sustainable development, cutting-edge engineering, and excellence in delivery.”

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Oat Construction hosted a series of commemorative events, including an exhibition/lecture/dinner at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

“We thank the media and the public for their continuous support and invite you to join us in commemorating this milestone as we set our sights on the next chapter of progress”, the MD/CEO ended, ably supported by his wife, Mrs Mojisola Adeniji.