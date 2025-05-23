  • Friday, 23rd May, 2025

Kwara 2027:  PDP Guber Aspirant Tasks Members on Registration

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

Ahead of 2027, a governorship aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Kwara state, Alhaji Ladi Hassan, yesterday urged the members of the party in the state to see the ongoing   membership registration as a move to revive its political heritage  in order to ensure electoral victory of the party in the future  elections.

Hassan spoke in Ilorin with journalists on  the sideline of the ongoing PDP registration  exercise  across the 16 local government councils areas of the state.

He  said:  “This step is not just symbolic but  it is a movement of purpose and to ensure the unity and progress of the PDP  in Kwara State. This registration of the new PDP members is  in  the spirit of unity, progress, and political awakening

“I  am passionately addressing all PDP members and the good people of Kwara State with a heartfelt call to action.” “Every true son and daughter of Kwara to stand firm, stand united, and stand tall under the banner of our great party, the PDP.” 

 “Together, let us strengthen our base, mobilize the grassroots, and ignite the flame of loyalty and solidarity across every local government in Kwara State”.

Hassan  added:”Now is the time to reaffirm our commitment to the party that believes in the people, and to the vision of His Excellency, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, the Wazirin Ngeri, our indefatigable leader and political pathfinder.”

“I encourage all to return to their respective wards and register as active PDP members without delay.”

