Kogi APC Leaders  to Receive Only ADC House Member, Leke Abejide

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo has disclosed that the peace moves by Governor Usman Ododo has paved the way for the lawmaker representing Yagba Federal Constituency of Kogi State in the lower chamber of the National Assembly, Leke Abejide to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fanwo, noted that the projects executed by the lawmaker so far suggests that he’s a progressive.

According to him, Abejide’s party, Action Democratic Congress (ADC), is too small for his status and the majority of them have started telling him to come back to the progressives’ family..

Speaking on the possible defection of Abejide to APC, Fanwo said: “The majority of the people of Kogi State are very happy with the Governor. The Governor is relating with everyone, including Rt Hon. Leke Abejide. No Governor will ignore a big factor, a performer and a lover of his people like Elder Leke Abejide.

“The member Representing Yagba Federal Constituency has proven over and over again that he’s a fantastic representative of his people. I’m from his Federal Constituency and I’m one of the people clamouring for his detection to the APC.

“ADC is too small for his status and the majority of us are already telling him to come back to the progressives’ family. When you look at his projects and programmes, you’ll discover that he’s a progressive at heart. He shouldn’t stay a week longer in ADC. We want him to defect into our party and we’ll also go round the 34 wards of the Federal Constituency to campaign for his continuity.”

“We have no problem with those playing the politics of rotation. It’ll rotate at the right time. They have the right to clamour for rotation. But the majority of his constituents want him to continue beyond 2027 and we’re ready to give him all the necessary support. There’s no vacancy yet. When there’s a vacancy, we’ll let those eyeing the seat know. For now, it’s Leke Abejide beyond 2027. We want him to continue his good work and also get more relevance in the House in order to continue to develop our Federal Constituency.

“A ranking member will benefit us more than a new member. After his 3rd term, we’ll tell him to step down, by then, the new person will benefit from the recognition Elder Leke Abejide would have given to Yagba Federal Constituency.

“We’re in touch with him and we can assure all our people in Yagba that the big fish is on his way to the largest political party in Africa.”

Speaking on Ododo’s exceptional leadership quality, Fanwo said: “He (Ododo) started it even before his election. I remember he called me one day while we were consulting for his election that we were going to visit somebody. I told him the man was in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He asked me if he was a Kogite. I said, yes. And he said he was aspiring to be the Governor of Kogi State. From that day, it was very clear that he was coming to bridge divides and bring everyone to the table to dialogue on the development of Kogi State.”

“He disarmed even his opponents with his disposition to peace and engagement. He’s ready to dialogue with anyone, and bring everyone into the Kogi project. That is why you see that opposition is dying in the state