‘Killing of Security Personnel is Same as Killing of the Spirit of Nigeria’

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Director-General(DG) of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, has called on Nigerians to support security personnel in their efforts to maintain peace and stability in the country.

The DG explained that security agencies, including the police, army, Department of State Security (DSS), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies are symbols of our nationhood.

Ochogwu, while urging Nigerians to refrain from attacking security personnel, emphasised the importance of respecting and supporting those who work to protect the country and its citizens.

He stressed the need for cooperation between law enforcement and the masses to maintain peace and order.

Ochogwu noted that attacking security officers undermines the fabric of our nationhood, adding: “On no condition can citizens attack our security officials, whether they are in service or not, on duty or not. They represent the symbol of our nationhood, so when we debase them, when citizens mock, scorn, abuse, harm, or kill them, what they are doing is killing the spirit of Nigeria and the things that hold us together as a nation.”

The DG called on all Nigerian citizens to provide respect, support, dignity, and honor to security personnel. He emphasised that supporting security agencies is crucial in reducing violence and carnage in society.

He highlighted the importance of citizens providing credible and real-time information to security agencies to mitigate crimes and maintain peace and security.

He condemned the recent attacks and killing of security and police officers, and urged Nigerians to support security personnel in building a safer environment for everyone.

He said: “We need to build Nigeria, we need to get the citizens to perform their rightful obligation to the state because as much as the state has the obligation to protect life and property, the citizens too have the responsibility to support these officials to ensure they carry out their duty very well.”

“That is why citizens must be available to provide credible, real time information to security agencies for them to mitigate some of these things because it is only through that we can stop crime and maintain peace and security in this country.”