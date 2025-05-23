Junior Champion, Edo’s Osaretin, Beats Olympian Ukpeseraye to 200m Gold

Edo State’s cyclist, Osaretin Godwin, yesterday beat Nigeria’s first cycling Olympian, Ese Ukpeseraye 2-0 in the final of the 200m sprint for women at the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival tagged 2024 Gateway Games in Abeokuta.

In a best of two races to determine the 200m champion, Osaretin beat Ukpeseraye twice to deny her the defence of the 200m gold she has won consecutively at the 2020 National Sports Festival held in Edo and the 2022 edition hosted by Delta State which Ukpeseraye represented that year.

The Cycling venue near Kobape along the Sagamu- Abeokuta expressway was thrown into jubilation by Edo athletes and athletes from other states, especially Delta which Ukpeseraye dumped for Rivers State as they celebrated the defeat of the reigning champion who has dominated the sport for some time now.

Ukpeseraye has raised her hands up in celebration thinking she crossed the finish line before Osaretin but a video photo-finish showed Osaretin’s bicycle crossed the line by some seconds before hers.

Delta coach, Moses Omozusi who discovered Ukpeseraye in Ethiope-East local government area of Delta State and nurtured her to stardom was happy for the rise of a junior champion who is now challenging the elite athletes for medals as he gifted her wads of Naira notes for her feat.

“I am very happy that at last I have achieved my desire to win a gold medal at the National Sports Festival meant for elite athletes and I give glory to God”, she said.

Ukpeseraye settled for the silver while the bronze went to Mary Samuel of Delta State.

In the men’s 200m sprint, Kwara won the gold, Delta took Silver while Edo settled for the bronze.