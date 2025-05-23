In Turkey, Sulaiman-Ibrahim Says Nigeria Has Placed Families at Forefront of National Devt

Nigerian Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, has stated that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken concrete steps to integrate family-focused approaches into national policy, with efforts centered on repositioning the care economy through strengthening caregiving systems and protecting vulnerable populations.

The minister disclosed this at the ongoing ministerial session of the International Family Forum (IFF) with 26 ministerial participants.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja by her Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Mr Jonathan Eze, the minister noted that Nigeria had placed families at the forefront of her national development through the Renewed Hope Agenda of the current administration, which is unprecedented.

While acknowledging the challenges faced by families in navigating a rapidly evolving world, which include urbanization, digital exposure, economic pressures, migration, population boom, unprecedented and prolonged humanitarian crisis, health pandemics and shifts in societal values redefining the dynamics of family sanctity, Sulaiman-Ibrahim, said that the reality compelled the Nigerian government to collectively invest in family-oriented policies that are both protective and transformative in nature.

She said: “It is indeed a rare privilege to address this distinguished gathering as we celebrate the 2025 United Nations International Day of Families, under the main theme, “Family-Oriented Policies for Sustainable Development: Towards the Second World Summit for Social Development”.

“This theme reflects the collective efforts of governments in advancing global dialogue through family-oriented policies that advance sustainable development.

”Nigeria has taken the following proactive measures to strengthen family cohesion initiatives:

The National Framework for Family Cohesion developed to address global challenges faced by families, serving as a model for integrating family-centered policies with interventions, the National Family Strengthening and Development Programme (NFSP) a community-driven initiative that aims to address the root causes of poverty, domestic violence, and social disruptions within families, the Committee for Family Cohesion has been established to strengthen the National framework for family cohesion

the Nigerian for Women Programme aims to strengthen women’s protection across the country, while enhancing their roles in families and communities to promote societal development.”

To the applause of the delegates, Sulaiman-Ibrahim announced the introduction of the National Guidelines for Alternative Care for Children aimed at ensuring that vulnerable children receive appropriate care.

According to her, the guidelines also complement the National Plan of Action on Ending Violence Against Children, recently launched by Nigeria.

“Your Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen, may I invite you to reflect not only on the challenges but also the opportunities it presents to co-create actionable solutions that empower and safeguard families in this interconnected world.

“Globalization should not erode family values but serve as a bridge to promote inclusive, adaptable, and sustainable models that reinforce cultural dignity.”

She affirmed that Nigeria is ready to partner with all nations represented at the event to develop an international framework for promoting family resilience.

“We proudly support the adoption of a Joint Declaration on family on safeguarding and strengthening families. We also endorse presenting this shared vision to multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, in a unified global call for family-centered governance.

“Excellencies, as I conclude my remarks, may I reiterate that Nigeria invites all multilateral institutions to increase investments in family policies, establish funding mechanisms for family-centered social protection, and integrate family well-being into the sustainable development agenda. This singular effort will help strengthen our collective goal. “