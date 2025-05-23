Ilesa Agog As 41st Owa Obokun Receives Staff of Office

Excitement on Friday gripped the ancient town of Ilesa in Osun State as Prince Adesuyi Haastrup was about to be crowned as the 41st Owa Obokun of Ijesaland.

As early as 8.00a.m, residents of the town trooped out in different attires heading to the venue of the coronation ceremony.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who was in the town to cover the event, reports that there was heavy vehicular movement in the town.

Security agencies were also seen at strategic locations, while officials of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were directing the traffic.

Dignitaries at the venue include former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor Ademola Adeleke, former governors Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Gboyega Oyetola, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye and Chief Deji Adeleke, among others.

School pupils were also seen waving flags, with scores of residents at the front of the palace waiting anxiously for the commencement of the coronation ceremony.

Hastruup, a former deputy governor in the state, was selected as the 41st Owa-Obokun on Decebmer 27, 2024 succeeding Oba Gabriel Aromomilaran.

Hastruup, from the Bilaro Oluodo Ruling House, emerged as the Owa-elect during a selection process conducted by kingmakers at the Ilesa West Local Government Secretariat.

An Osun State High Court in Ilesa on Thursday refused to stop the coronation of Haastrup.

Justice M. Agboola, during the proceedings on the case, filed by the Arimoro family of Bilaro Oluodo Ruling House, held that until the issues around the service of the court process on the first respondent, Haastrup, is sorted, the application stopping the coronation cannot proceed. (NAN)